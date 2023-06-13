Implementation of a Student Loan scheme in Nigeria will be made much easier now through the use of the National Digital Identity system.

They added that this would be implemented through the use of the Nigerian Identity Number (NIN).

This was disclosed by President Bola Tinubu, and his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila in statements after the Act was signed on Monday.

Quality education

President Bola Tinubu urged that he was pleased to sign the law that would offer financial assistance to those who wish to further their education, he added:

“I was pleased, today, to have signed into law, the Access to Higher Education Act which provides interest-free loans to deserving students across the country who wish to further their education in tertiary institutions.

“With this Act, we shall ensure that every deserving student has access to affordable and quality education, irrespective of their financial background.

NIN

Media aide to former President Buhari, Tolu Ogunlesi, stated that the scheme would be implemented with the use of the National identity card, he said:

“Implementation of a Student Loan scheme in Nigeria will be made much easier now by the existence of a Digital Identity system (NIN). That’s how one policy helps pave the way for another. Nigeria’s NIN database has recently crossed the 100-million mark, up from 7 million in 2015.”

Femi Gbajabiamila noted that he is excited that President Bola Tinubu signed the “Student Loan (Access to Higher Education) Bill” into law.

“I sponsored this Bill in the House of Representatives, confident it will assist indigent students and families in grasping the opportunities that higher education can provide,” he said

How to apply for the Students Loan

Prospective students seeking access to the loan are required to follow specific steps to initiate their applications.

These steps include submission through their respective banks, accompanied by a comprehensive set of required documents.

Eligibility

To apply for a loan under the Students Loan Bill, prospective students must satisfy the conditions outlined in Section 17 of the Act.

These conditions are as follows:

(a) Admission into Accredited Institutions: Applicants must have secured admission into Nigerian universities, polytechnics, colleges of education, or vocational schools established by the Federal Government or any state government.

(b) Income Limit: The applicant’s individual or family income must not exceed N500,000 per annum.

(c) Guarantors: Each applicant must provide a minimum of two guarantors. The guarantors must fall into one of the following categories: (i) Civil servants of at least level 12 in the service, (ii) Lawyers with a minimum of 10 years of post-call experience, (iii) Judicial officers, or (iv) Justices of the peace.

Ineligibility for Loan Access

Under the Students Loan Bill, certain circumstances disqualify students from accessing the loan. These disqualifying factors include:

