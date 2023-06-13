National Youth Assembly of Nigeria (NYAN) has urged President Bola Tinubu to incorporate the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) into policies for development

The National Youth Assembly of Nigeria (NYAN) has urged President Bola Tinubu to incorporate the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) into national policies for development.

The call was made by Usman Shagari, the National Speaker of the assembly, during a news conference in Abuja on Democracy Day.

What he said

Shagari emphasized the importance of aligning government programs with the SDGs framework, stating that embracing these goals would lead to significant progress for Nigerians and the nation’s youth.

NYAN recognizes the immense economic and electoral value that young people bring to our society.

”As such, we firmly establish that investing in youth opportunities and engaging them in matters of security, development and the electoral system is vital for the progress of Nigeria and any nation.

”We call upon Nigeria’s political and religious leaders to refrain from exploiting the youth for their gains, as this practice has dire

implications for the sustenance of our democracy,” he said.

He highlighted specific SDGs such as poverty eradication, inclusive economy, health improvement, education advancement, gender equality promotion, peace and security, and fostering partnerships.

Shagari expressed the assembly’s commitment to collaborating with the new administration to ensure the realization of these goals, including awarding scholarships to deserving Nigerians.

He stressed the crucial role of youths in shaping the future and urged the government to design youth empowerment programs, provide accessible education, create employment opportunities, increase religious tolerance, and involve young Nigerians in governance. Shagari cautioned against exploiting youth for personal gains, as it poses a threat to democracy, and called for addressing challenges such as illiteracy, unemployment, poverty, bad governance, and gender bias.

He also acknowledged the positive contributions of Nigerian youth to democracy while recognizing the negative impacts of insecurity, electoral violence, and economic disruption.

About the SDGs for Youths

The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) were adopted by all United Nations Member States in 2015, serving as a joint roadmap for global peace, prosperity, and environmental sustainability. These goals consist of 17 targets that require immediate action from all nations, regardless of their level of development.

The SDGs acknowledge that poverty eradication and addressing other forms of deprivation must be accompanied by efforts to improve healthcare, and education, reduce inequality, foster economic growth, combat climate change, and protect our oceans and forests.

Youth 4 Global Goals (Youth4GG) is the initiative aimed at mobilizing young people to contribute to achieving the SDGs, also known as the Global Goals and Agenda 2030. This mobilization unfolds in three stages: creating awareness, fostering understanding, and promoting action.

The Youth for SDGs Action Network serves as a platform for young individuals worldwide to share their commitments towards the SDGs with a global audience. This network provides a simple framework that enables organizations from various sectors to engage with youth in their efforts related to the SDGs. The initiative’s core objective is to empower young people to take action and go beyond conventional advocacy roles, actively working towards creating a better world.