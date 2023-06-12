This article recommends 5 books you should read to give you more understanding of money.

The recommended books range from Sales, Personal Finance, and Money Management. They are written by Nigerians and Non-Nigerians.

Studying these books would give you a complete understanding of various money concepts, principles, and strategies as regards making money, sales, budgeting, saving, investing, and many more.

Money plays a fundamental role in our lives, and yet many of us lack the necessary knowledge and skills to manage it effectively.

In the pursuit of wealth creation, everyone is faced with the need for financial literacy in today’s fast-paced world.

There are so many ways to gain financial literacy. And since there’s a multitude of information sources available online, one enduring and invaluable resource stands out: reading books.

Reading books is a time immemorial fact that transcends generations since biblical times. Even in the current civilization, the wealthy have placed emphasis on reading books.

As Billionaire – David Rubenstein once said when he was asked to summarize the common trait successful leaders share:

“They improve their brain all the time. They’re always reading, always learning more.”

In this article, we will explore 5 personal finance books you should read to help you learn about money.

Some of these books would teach you about making money through selling. Some would teach you about money management.

While others would teach you about your finance.

How To Sell To Nigerians – Akin Alabi

If you’re an Entrepreneur in Nigeria, you should read this book. If you sell anything (products or services) with Nigerians as a target audience, this book is one you should get your hands on.

In this book, you will discover some business and life-changing secrets such as: How to make Nigerians want your products and services; The kinds of products and services Nigerians like to spend money on; How to easily make Nigerians like you and what you are selling; The secrets of using stories to sell and many more.

The Total Money Makeover – Dave Ramsey

This book by Dave Ramsey offers a step-by-step plan for getting out of debt, managing money, and achieving financial freedom.

It provides practical advice on budgeting, saving, investing, and creating an emergency fund.

This book is particularly useful for those looking to improve their financial management skills.

You should get your hands on this.

Bank Alert – Emeka Nobis

This book teaches you how to make money from your knowledge. Everyone is knowledgeable about something, but not many know how to earn from that knowledge.

By reading this book, you would learn how to convert your knowledge into an online course and earn from it.

The book shows you: How to structure and deliver your online course; How to market and sell your online course; How to upsell, and build a community around your online course and spread it.

Secrets of the millionaire mind – T. Harv Eker

This is a book that tackles your psychology as regards money. The book is a two-in-one book.

Part I explains how your money blueprint works. Through a combination of street smarts, humour, and heart, the author teaches you how your childhood influences have shaped your financial destiny.

You will also learn how to identify your money blueprint and “revise” it to not only create success but, more important, to keep and continually grow it.

In Part II you will be introduced to seventeen “Wealth Files,” which describe exactly how rich people think and act differently than most poor and middle-class people.

Each Wealth File includes action steps for you to practice in the real world to dramatically increase your income and accumulate wealth.

Millionaire Fastlane – M.J. DeMarco

This book shows you how to crack the code to wealth and live rich for a lifetime.

In the book, the author talks about the concept of Slowlane and Fastlane to describe different approaches to wealth creation.

The Slowlane represents the traditional path of working a job, saving, and relying on compound interest over many years. In contrast, Fastlane involves leveraging entrepreneurship, creating scalable businesses, and focusing on building wealth rapidly.

This book is crucial if you want to improve your financial knowledge and how to be more financially dominant.

In Conclusion

Reading financial books is an excellent way to expand your knowledge about money.

