The Department of State Services (DSS) has denied arresting the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

The clarification by the DSS is coming against the backdrop of some media reports that the just-suspended apex bank boss is currently being detained by the secret police.

This was made known by the DSS through a short statement on the agency’s official Twitter account on Saturday, June 10, 2023, where it posted that Emefiele is not in their custody.

The DSS in its post said, “Currently, Emefiele is not with the DSS.”

This is a developing story…