Man City and Inter Battle out for Glory for UCL Crown

A significant share in the €2.032 billion UEFA Purse is also at stake

It’s the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League final matchday. The venue is the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey.

Manchester City look to make a huge statement with a first Champions League win in their history, and become only the second English team to win a treble. Inter are in their first Champions League final since 2010 when they won their treble.

The crown for the Kings of European football is on the line, as well as a significant share in the €2.032 billion UEFA purse for the 2022/23 UCL season.

In a circular dated 4th July 2022, addressed to its member associations and titled “Distribution to clubs from the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League and the 2022 UEFA Super Cup“, UEFA disclosed its distribution plans for the estimated €3.5bn gross revenue from the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League and the 2022 UEFA Super Cup.

Only €2.732bn of the total revenue estimate will be available for distribution. €2.032bn, €465m and €235m for clubs participating in the UCL, UEL and the UECL respectively.

Champions League Prize Money 2022/23

Real Madrid earned a total €83.2 million in prize money for winning the 2021/22 Champions League, and an additional €4.5 million for winning the UEFA Super Cup in August 2022.

For this season, the total UCL prize money pot is divided into four different pillars –

Starting fees (€500.5m)

Performance-related fixed amounts (€600.6m)

Coefficient-based amounts (€600.6m)

Variable amounts (market pool) (€300.3m)

Each of the 32 teams that qualify for the group stage is entitled to an equal share of €15.64m from the starting fees allocation. Performance-related fixed amounts are earned depending on group stage and knockout round performance.

UEFA ranks its member teams based on their performance in 10 years. A total amount of €600.6m is

divided into ‘coefficient shares’, with each share worth €1.137m. The lowest-ranked

team will receive one share (€1.137m). One share will be added to every rank, so

so the highest-ranked team will receive 32 shares (€36.38m).

The market pool payout is dependent on the broadcast revenues of each federation represented in the UEFA Champions League.

Manchester City or Inter Milan?

Since the Abu Dhabi takeover of Manchester City in 2008, the Champions League is the only title that has eluded them. This will be the first time City and Inter will face each other in a competitive game. City will hope to put the disappointments of losing the Champions League final to Chelsea in May 2021.

Pep Guardiola will be aiming for his 3rd Champions League win as a manager, having won it twice with Barcelona. He oversaw a late title charge, which saw them leapfrog Arsenal to the Premier League title. His side also saw off neighbors, Man United in the FA Cup final last weekend.

Inter, on the other hand, finished the season in spectacular form, winning 11 of their last 12 games in all competitions. With the Copa Italia already in the bag, they will need more than a grand performance if they are to come away with this one.

Erling Haaland or Lautaro Martinez?

Haaland failed to score in his last two Champions League games against Real Madrid, but it will be difficult to look past him as one that can decide this final. He has 12 Champions League goals this season and could become the first Norwegian since Ole Gunnar Solksjaer in 1999 to score in a Champions League final.

Lautaro Martinez comes into the game in his best form. He finished the season with 11 goals in his final 13 games. He, or City’s Julian Alvarez could become the 10th player to win the World Cup and the European Cup in the same season, having both won the World Cup with Argentina last December.

Everything is pointing towards a City win. It will be difficult to stop them on fused day, but Simeone Inzaghi’s team has proven to be one that can adapt to their opponent’s game.