Article Summary

Konga, Nigeria’s leading e-commerce platform, is hosting a one-day sale of Samsung products on June 13, 2023, as part of the Konga Mid-year Shopping Festival.

Customers can expect special pricing and discounted deals on various Samsung products, including mobile phones, accessories, TVs, air conditioners, refrigerators, and washing machines.

Konga is offering same-day delivery and free shipping for customers in Lagos and Abuja through its KongaNow scheme, addressing concerns of fake products and delayed deliveries in Nigerian e-commerce.

Customers of Konga, Nigeria’s leading composite e-commerce giant, are in for a treat on Tuesday June 13, 2023 with an exclusive one-day sale of Samsung products as part of activities for the month-long Konga Mid-year Shopping Festival which ends on the 30th of June.

Shoppers are set to enjoy special pricing and discounted deals on various Samsung products cutting across its Mobile Phone range and accessories as well as Consumer Electronics such as TV sets, Airconditioners, Refrigerators and Washing Machines, among others. Indications from within Konga show that the Samsung Day sale will kick off in the dawn hours of Tuesday, June 13 on the website – www.konga.com, with early bird shoppers expected to take advantage of the limited quantities on offer.

The 2023 edition of the Konga Mid-Year Shopping Festival, an annual initiative launched last year by the e-Commerce giant, has been described by Nigerians as a sort of Black Friday in June, with trending products across categories from various manufacturers featuring in a competitive price war.

In addition to the mouthwatering offers lined up for shoppers on that day by Konga, the e-Commerce giant is also offering same day delivery along with free shipping for customers in Lagos and Abuja under the recently launched KongaNow scheme. Shoppers outside both locations will also enjoy fast-tracked delivery of their orders although with a few hours’ delay due to logistic reasons.

Launched in late May, KongaNow has been described as a masterstroke by industry watchers as it addresses the twin problems of fake products and delayed delivery that have for long stunted the growth of e-commerce in Nigeria. All items labelled KongaNow on the Konga website are verified products and qualify for same day delivery within one to six hours, provided orders are placed before 2pm.

Riding on a wave of strategic investment in logistics assets including a host of brand new line-haul trucks, delivery vans and motorbikes, the Management of Konga has expressed its determination to live up to the mandate of its Board and investors in resolving the thorny obstacle of logistics and delayed deliveries through the KongaNow initiative.

Konga has built up a reputation as a genuine source for products from a wide range of global brands, including Samsung – a factor that has continuously raised consumer confidence in the Konga brand.