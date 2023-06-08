Article summary

Data analytics can help treasurers solve everyday problems in areas such as regulatory compliance, asset and liability management, liquidity and risk management, and cash flow forecasting.

Most treasury analyses are currently done using Excel templates and manual data gathering, which can be time-consuming and prone to errors. Data analytics offers a more efficient and reliable approach to data interpretation and decision-making.

Union Systems’ EGORA treasury management solution leverages data analytics, business intelligence, and visualization tools to provide treasurers with quick insights into cash flow, liquidity, risk management, and asset and liability management. EGORA helps improve forecasting, pattern detection, financial decision-making, and risk minimization.

Have you ever stopped to consider how data analytics can better help solve your everyday treasury problems?

In recent years, the increasing complexities of regulatory compliance, data spread across multiple systems, pressing issues around asset and liability management, liquidity and risk management, and cash flow forecasting have made it more challenging for treasurers to harness reliable data for increased efficiency and real-time decision-making.

Currently, most treasury analyses are predominantly done on Excel templates with prebuilt formulas fed with data gathered manually from various sources, simulated for sensitivity, scenario, forecasting, value at risk, capital adequacy, and ratio analysis for the management team to arrive at decisions based on market changes. This process is very cumbersome and time-consuming, and failing to correctly interpret the right data may be viewed by regulators and stakeholders as a fundamental management weakness, risk of executing a poor tactical strategy, and long-term reputational risk.

Data analytics is a hidden masterpiece that many financial institutions are yet to explore fully. With proper data analytics and business intelligence, treasurer, Chief Financial Officers (CFOs), and other key decision-makers can make more informed business and financial decisions relying on data visualization instead of displaying rows and columns of data. With data analytics, everyday treasury problems are resolved more efficiently, such that users have more time to pursue more productive activities.

Union Systems’ EGORA treasury management solution provides data analytics, business intelligence, and visualization tools to help treasurers and other decision-makers with quick insights into cash flow, liquidity, and risk management.

EGORA supports key treasury management and processing activities such as processing of several deals such as Fixed Income, Foreign Exchange & Derivative, and Money Market Products, seamless confirmation of these deals, timely settlement of all your transactions, reconciliation, periodic valuations & revaluations of securities, in-depth scenario and sensitivity analysis across all existing securities and a wide range of customizable regulatory and internal reports. These are areas where EGORA has leveraged the use of data analytics.

Furthermore, EGORA has comprehensive support for Asset and Liability management (ALM). This entails not just monitoring inflows and outflows but also matching assets and liabilities across tenors, hedging risk, cash management, and compliance. EGORA aggregates and analyzes data from foreign exchange processes, mark-to-market processes, interest rates, and yields process for better insights into stress testing and interest rate risk management. Data analytics help treasurers see the trends and risks in Foreign Exchange transactions.

In addition, EGORA analytics dashboards and its business intelligence feature trigger alerts based on several key metrics such as interest rate margin and risk exception report which can help Treasurers or CFO benchmark bank performance against both regulatory and internal thresholds for profit maximization and risk minimization.

To conclude, with EGORA, Treasury users in banks and other financial institutions now have efficient data presentation, improved forecasting, and pattern detection. There is also enhanced financial decision-making, risk management, and cash flow monitoring.

This article is brought to you by Union Systems Limited: Africa’s leading financial software company. For more information or a demo of how the EGORA Treasury Management Software works, Click here.

Subscribe for more insights here

About Union Systems

Union Systems Limited (USL) is one of Africa’s leading financial software companies. For over 20 years, the company has been delivering future-thinking financial software solutions to banks and corporates in Africa to achieve full automation and digitization of their financial operations. Our software solutions deliver growth, profitability, and regulatory compliance to banks and corporates.

With headquarters in Lagos, Nigeria, the company has a deep understanding of the African market and a team of highly qualified consultants with real-world experience in the delivery of complex software solutions. In recognition of its innovation and excellence, Union Systems has won, for three (3) consecutive times the Trade Finance Software Solutions Provider of the Year, since 2020, at the BusinessDay Banks, and other financial institutions (BAFI) Awards.