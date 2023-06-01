Article Summary

Bolt riders are complaining bitterly as prices of tips increased by over 100% due to fuel scarcity.

Some drivers are also accused of demanding extra charges aside from the official price on the app to cushion the effect of high fuel prices.

The two major ride-hailing platforms, Bolt and Uber, are expected to officially announce price increments any time soon.

Customers of the ride-hailing app, Bolt, have been groaning over the astronomical increase in ride charges on the platform due to soaring fuel costs.

In Lagos and other major cities, Bolt riders have seen over 100% increase in prices. While some managed to pay, others had to cancel their rides because the fares were too high and try alternatives.

While charges are said to be a bit lower on other ride-hailing platforms such as Uber, Rida, InDriver, and LagRide, getting available rides on these apps has become difficult for most riders. This may not be unconnected to the fact that more drivers are moving to Bolt for better returns.

Aside from the prices charged on the app, Nairametrics gathered that some Bolt drivers are also tasking riders at the point of pickup to pay extra because they bought fuel at an exorbitant price. Riders who are unwilling to cooperate are asked to cancel the ride.

Expensive charges

According to Joy Ogedengbe, a trip from Ogba to Lagos Island, which usually costs between N8,000 and N9,000 on Bolt, she tried to book on Wednesday and the app showed N17,00-N18,000 as the price.

“This is unfair. Even though we know that the price of fuel has increased an over 100% increase in ride fair is insane. I had to go to the Island through Danfo and I paid N1,000. If they continue this way, they will lose all their customers,” Joy said.

For Samuel Iyinola, he was to take Bolt on Wednesday from Victoria Island to Opebi and the app showed it would cost N17,300.

“I had to try Rida and even though I didn’t get a ride on time when I eventually get, the trip cost me N7,500,” he said.

Lamenting about the skyrocketing prices on Twitter, a Bolt rider, @mz_iggyjay, said:

“This is the problem in Nigeria, we are actually the ones doing wrong things to ourselves, they haven’t even implemented the removal of subsidy yet, all these Bolt drivers are already moving mad. We need to do better.”

Another rider, @bukkyohh, tweeted,

“Bolt in Nigeria is just an inconsiderate and selfish app. Why must your prices go up?”

The experience was, however, not just about the price increase on the app but the Bolt driver requesting she pays extra.

“Bolt is showing N1200 and the driver was telling me I had to pay 2500. I told him to cancel, I’m not in a hurry,” she said.

Bolt Uber to officially announce price increase

Meanwhile, some drivers on the ride-hailing platforms, who spoke with Nairametrics, said they have been hinted that Bolt and Uber would soon make an official announcement of a price increase in view of the fuel scarcity and the confirmation of fuel price adjustment by the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC). According to them, the price increase is inevitable with fuel now selling between N488 and N511 per litre.

In November last year, both Uber and Bolt announced price increments on trips on their platforms, citing high costs of living.