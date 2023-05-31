VFD Group Plc (the “Company” or “Group”) (NASD: SDVFDGROUP), a leading proprietary investment company, announced that its shareholders have approved a final dividend of N7.89K per share.

The dividend payout, amounting to a total of N1.5 billion, reflects an increase of 9.7% compared to the N1.36 billion payout in the previous financial year. VFD Group has consistently paid dividends to its shareholders over the last five years, unequivocally reaffirming the Group’s unwavering dedication to growing the wealth of its esteemed shareholders.

The recently released financial results unveil a remarkable growth trajectory in both gross earnings and profit before tax, highlighting the Group’s unwavering resilience amidst a challenging business landscape.

Key highlights from the report are below:

Gross Earnings for the Group grew by 87% to N33.8 billion from N18.1 billion in 2021.

Investment and Similar Income grew by 54% to N17.7 billion from N11.5 billion in 2021.

Other Income grew significantly by 105% to N13.0 billion from N6.6 billion in 2021.

Profit Before Tax grew exponentially by 125% to N8.8 billion from N3.9 billion in 2021.

A 95% growth in Shareholders’ Funds, to N31.5 billion from N16.2 billion in 2021.

And a Total Assets growth of 45% to N149.1 billion from N102.8 billion in 2021.

A closer analysis of the full-year 2022 report indicated that the remarkable growth in Gross Earnings can be attributed to significant growth of 190% in Placement and Investment Income.

Commenting on the financial results, Nonso Okpala, the Group Managing Director/CEO of VFD Group PLC, expressed his satisfaction, stating, “We are pleased with our financial results for the year, which demonstrates the strength of our business model and quality of our investments. We remain optimistic about the future, and while we understand that past successes have a role in telling our story, we would rather look forward to new victories.”

Looking ahead to the year 2023, VFD Group Plc aims to intensify efforts in fostering exceptional cross-selling and collaboration among its investee companies, thereby potentially accelerating growth. Furthermore, the Group plans to explore opportunities for geographical expansion, paving the way for exciting prospects and creating footprints in new markets.