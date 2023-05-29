Article Summary

The university will accommodate 500 students in this work-study program

The management of Olabisi Onabanjo University in Ago Iwoye, Ogun State, has introduced a work-study program to allow qualified students to earn money while still enrolled in classes.

To combat the rising dropout rate in the institution, OOU introduced the work-study program during the university’s 40th anniversary.

What they said

According to a statement from the university’s registrar, Femi Ogunwomoju, the initiative would lessen the financial burden on parents and guardians and lower the rate at which students leave school due to financial difficulties.

Mr Ogunwomoju said the programme through the directorate of entrepreneurship studies.

He said,

“It will enable students with demonstrable and proven vocational skills to work in the university and earn some stipends and still attend classes.”

Curbing the rate of dropouts

“When we noticed the rate at which students were dropping out of school, we did a SWOT analysis of what happened to them,” the university’s Vice-Chancellor, Ayodeji Agboola, said.

“We came to realise that the major problem there is funding. So, we instituted immediate funding but, of course, it cannot take care of all of them.”

“We are confident that with work studies, the majority of them will be accommodated, which will also solve the problem,” he said.

Students at the university who are interested and qualified to participate in the program are asked to fill out a form.

About the programme

Nigeria has the second highest number of unemployed youths in the world, with 53 per cent of the youth population without jobs. This country is second to only South Africa, which has 61 per cent youth unemployment.

As the work-study programme was launched to reduce as much as possible the increasing rate of dropouts in the institution, the university resolved to accommodate 500 students through the work-study program.

The university administration has therefore urged qualified students to register with the Directorate of Entrepreneurship Studies within two weeks from the 25th of May.