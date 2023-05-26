Article Summary
- Key market indices of the NGX traded higher in the broad market.
- The All-Share Index (ASI) traded 0.29% higher to close at 52,973.88 points as market capitalization gained N45 billion to close at N28.844 trillion.
- NASCON Plc (10.00%) led the gainers while UBA Plc was the most traded equity in terms of volume.
The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) reversed yesterday’s losses to close positive in today’s trading activities.
The All-Share Index (ASI) traded 0.29% higher to close at 52,973.88 index points as against 52,821.64 index points recorded in the previous day’s trading session.
The market capitalization of equities appreciated by N82 billion to close at N28.844 trillion, a 0.28% gain compared to the N28.762 trillion recorded in yesterday’s trading session.
Market breadth closed positive as NASCON Plc (10.00%) led the gainers, SOVRENINS (-7.69%) led the losers while UBA Plc was the most traded equity – by volume – at the end of today’s session.
Market Indices
Below are market indices for today’s trading session:
- NGX ASI: 52,973.88 points
- Previous ASI: 52,821.64 points
- % Day Change: +0.29%
- % YTD: +3.36%
- Market Cap: N28.844 trillion
- Volume Traded: 461.78 million
- Value: N7.67 billion
- Deals: 6,520
NGX TOP GAINERS
- NASCON gained 10.00% to close at N15.40 per share
- CONOIL gained 9.98% to close at N47.95 per share
- NEM gained 9.95% to close at N4.75 per share
- FTNCOCOA gained 9.68% to close at N0.68 per share
- NCR gained 9.68% to close at N3.06 per share
NGX TOP LOSERS
- SOVRENINS was down by -7.69% to close at N0.36 per share
- MBENEFIT was down by -5.56% to close at N0.34 per share
- NGXGROUP was down by -4.04% to close at N27.35 per share
- ROYALEX was down by -4.00% to close at N0.48 per share
- TANTALIZER was down by -3.85% to close at N0.25 per share
TOP 3 BY VOLUME
- UBA 59,406,008
- ACCESSCORP 51,491,667
- ZENITHBANK 50,013,174
TOP 3 BY VALUE
- ZENITHBANK N1,340,521,218
- GTCO N1,116,297,068
- ACCESSCORP N581,168,965
