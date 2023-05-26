Article Summary

Key market indices of the NGX traded higher in the broad market.

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) reversed yesterday’s losses to close positive in today’s trading activities.

The All-Share Index (ASI) traded 0.29% higher to close at 52,973.88 index points as against 52,821.64 index points recorded in the previous day’s trading session.

The market capitalization of equities appreciated by N82 billion to close at N28.844 trillion, a 0.28% gain compared to the N28.762 trillion recorded in yesterday’s trading session.

Market breadth closed positive as NASCON Plc (10.00%) led the gainers, SOVRENINS (-7.69%) led the losers while UBA Plc was the most traded equity – by volume – at the end of today’s session.

Market Indices

Below are market indices for today’s trading session:

NGX ASI: 52,973.88 points

Previous ASI: 52,821.64 points

% Day Change: +0.29%

% YTD: +3.36%

Market Cap: N28.844 trillion

Volume Traded: 461.78 million

Value: N7.67 billion

Deals: 6,520

NGX TOP GAINERS

NASCON gained 10.00% to close at N15.40 per share

CONOIL gained 9.98% to close at N47.95 per share

NEM gained 9.95% to close at N4.75 per share

FTNCOCOA gained 9.68% to close at N0.68 per share

NCR gained 9.68% to close at N3.06 per share

NGX TOP LOSERS

SOVRENINS was down by -7.69% to close at N0.36 per share

MBENEFIT was down by -5.56% to close at N0.34 per share

NGXGROUP was down by -4.04% to close at N27.35 per share

ROYALEX was down by -4.00% to close at N0.48 per share

TANTALIZER was down by -3.85% to close at N0.25 per share

TOP 3 BY VOLUME

UBA 59,406,008

ACCESSCORP 51,491,667

ZENITHBANK 50,013,174

TOP 3 BY VALUE

ZENITHBANK N1,340,521,218

GTCO N1,116,297,068

ACCESSCORP N581,168,965