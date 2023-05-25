Article Summary

IMF Youth Fellowship Program YFP is looking for young people who want to help the IMF build more resilient and inclusive growth for all and share their voices with peers from around the world and the IMF YFP provides an opportunity to do so.

The program will give young leaders between the ages of 20 and 35 from around the world, the opportunity to join the global effort to build and join the IMF at the forefront of the response to global economic challenges.

The chosen youth fellows will participate in live workshops led by IMF management, senior IMF staff, and external experts as part of the program. Additionally, they will have access to Marrakech’s Annual Meeting seminars and events. The IMF will pay for travel and associated costs.

Since its inception in August 2020, the IMF Young Professionals Program (YFP) has attracted over 9,000 applicants. The IMF will sponsor selected participants to attend the World Bank-IMF Annual Meetings in Marrakech, Morocco, this year.

Program benefits

Selected candidates will have the chance to network with other young fellows from around the world and interact with academics, activists, leaders, and experts.

To connect with previous IMF Youth Fellows and stay up to date on upcoming opportunities, events, and publications, selected candidates will join the IMF Youth Network.

Application Criteria

A successful applicant should

Must be between the ages of 20 and 35 by October 15, 2023

Have proven experience in one or more of the following areas: Participating in a start-up or engaging in social activism or working with a civil society organization Have knowledge and expertise in international studies, fundamental economics, and development issues, particularly about inclusive economic growth, the digital economy, or climate change. Create content, influence others, and/or contribute to independent platforms.

Must have completed your studies in, or are presently enrolled in, a related field such as communications, economics, or international relations and development.

Good public speaking and presentation skills

A citizen from an IMF member nation (Nigeria is a member)

Not having any current affiliation with governmental organizations, and not having previously been a Young Fellow.

Timeline



*Applications can be submitted in Arabic, English, or French.

Applications can be made here before June 30, 2023.