Article summary

Flutterwave CEO, Olugbenga ‘GB’ Agboola, has been selected to join the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) CEO Council, an influential platform for thought leadership and exchange of ideas.

Agboola’s membership in the Council provides a unique opportunity to engage with leaders from influential companies and discuss emerging economies, payments, and global fintech.

Agboola, known for his leadership and innovation in the fintech industry, has a strong educational background and has been recognized by prestigious publications and institutions for his achievements.

Flutterwave, Africa’s leading payments technology company, today announced that Flutterwave CEO Olugbenga ‘GB’ Agboola has been selected to join the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) CEO Council.

The members of the CEO Council, which currently comprise 350 CEOs, lead companies that collectively employ more than 11 million people, generate over $4.48 trillion in annual revenue and represent 28 countries across a wide spectrum of industries.

GB’s membership of this Council provides a unique opportunity to hear and share perspectives on emerging economies, payments, and global fintech in conversations with leaders of the world’s most influential and iconic companies.

GB has been instrumental in driving the development of Fintech solutions for several organizations and financial institutions such as PayPal, Standard Bank, and Google, amongst others. His previous Fintech venture focused on easier and non-card methods of making payments and was acquired by a top bank in Nigeria.

GB’s educational background includes the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the Wharton School of Management, and the University of Westminster. He has been named African Leadership Magazine’s Young Business Leader of The Year (2020). He has been recognized for his achievements in leadership and innovation by Fortune Magazine’s prestigious 40 under 40 lists and Time Magazine’s 2021 Next 100 list, respectively. He is a 2023 graduate of the acclaimed Advanced Management Program of the Columbia Business School.

In October 2022, GB was conferred with the National Honor, Officer of the Order of the Niger, by President Muhammadu Buhari of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“As Flutterwave continues to innovate and provide payments infrastructure in Africa and beyond, it is an honor to join the ranks of WSJ’s esteemed CEO Council, an important platform for thought leadership and the exchange of ideas,” said Flutterwave CEO Olugbenga ‘GB’ Agboola. “Flutterwave’s work is an example of the transformative power of financial technology, and I look forward to bringing my perspective as the company’s CEO to the Council.”

Other members of the Council include Ebenezer Onyeagwu, Group Managing Director and CEO, Zenith Bank, Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, Börje Ekholm, President and CEO at Ericsson, Allan Thygesen, CEO, Docusign, Todd Boehly, Chairman and CEO, Eldridge, Arvind Krishna, CEO, IBM, etc.

Earlier in 2023, Flutterwave CFO Oneal Bhambani joined the Wall Street Journal’s CFO Network. See here for a 2022 Flutterwave Year in Review by Agboola.