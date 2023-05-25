Article Summary

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) took a breather during today’s trading activities as key market indices closed negative in the broad market.

The All-Share Index (ASI) traded 0.20% lower to close at 52,821.64 index points as against 52,927.60 index points recorded in the previous day’s trading session.

The market capitalization of equities depreciated by –N57 billion to close at N28.762 trillion, a 0.20% loss compared to the N28.819 trillion recorded in yesterday’s trading session.

Market breadth closed negative as CONOIL Plc (-9.92%) led the losers, FTNCOCOA Plc (8.77%) led the gainers and UBA Plc was the most traded equity – by volume – at the end of today’s session.

Market Indices

Below are the market indices for today’s trading session:

NGX ASI: 52,821.64 points

Previous ASI: 52,927.60 points

% Day Change: -0.20%

% YTD: +3.06%

Market Cap: N28.762 trillion

Volume Traded: 377.13 million

Value: N9.18 billion

Deals: 5,879

NGX Top Gainers

FTNCOCOA gained 8.77% to close at N0.62 per share

TANTALIZER gained 8.33% to close at N0.26 per share

WAPIC gained 7.14% to close at N0.45 per share

TOTAL gained 6.87% to close at N249.00 per share

RTBRISCOE gained 5.88% to close at N0.36 per share

NGX Top Losers

CONOIL was down by -9.92% to close at N43.60 per share

UNILEVER was down by -8.28% to close at N14.40 per share

ETERNA was down by -6.21% to close at N6.80 per share

PZ was down by -6.11% to close at N16.90 per share

JAPAULGOLD was down by -5.71% to close at N0.33 per share

Top 3 by Volume

UBA 86,170,305

ACCESSCORP 67,392,650

ZENITHBANK 39,403,247

Top 3 by Value

GEREGU N3,916,276,691

ZENITHBANK N1,052,056,035

GTCO N835,974,578