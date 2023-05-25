Article Summary
- The All-Share Index (ASI) traded 0.20% lower to close at 52,821.64 points as market capitalization lost N57 billion to close at N28.762 trillion.
The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) took a breather during today’s trading activities as key market indices closed negative in the broad market.
The All-Share Index (ASI) traded 0.20% lower to close at 52,821.64 index points as against 52,927.60 index points recorded in the previous day’s trading session.
The market capitalization of equities depreciated by –N57 billion to close at N28.762 trillion, a 0.20% loss compared to the N28.819 trillion recorded in yesterday’s trading session.
Market breadth closed negative as CONOIL Plc (-9.92%) led the losers, FTNCOCOA Plc (8.77%) led the gainers and UBA Plc was the most traded equity – by volume – at the end of today’s session.
Market Indices
Below are the market indices for today’s trading session:
- NGX ASI: 52,821.64 points
- Previous ASI: 52,927.60 points
- % Day Change: -0.20%
- % YTD: +3.06%
- Market Cap: N28.762 trillion
- Volume Traded: 377.13 million
- Value: N9.18 billion
- Deals: 5,879
NGX Top Gainers
- FTNCOCOA gained 8.77% to close at N0.62 per share
- TANTALIZER gained 8.33% to close at N0.26 per share
- WAPIC gained 7.14% to close at N0.45 per share
- TOTAL gained 6.87% to close at N249.00 per share
- RTBRISCOE gained 5.88% to close at N0.36 per share
NGX Top Losers
- CONOIL was down by -9.92% to close at N43.60 per share
- UNILEVER was down by -8.28% to close at N14.40 per share
- ETERNA was down by -6.21% to close at N6.80 per share
- PZ was down by -6.11% to close at N16.90 per share
- JAPAULGOLD was down by -5.71% to close at N0.33 per share
Top 3 by Volume
- UBA 86,170,305
- ACCESSCORP 67,392,650
- ZENITHBANK 39,403,247
Top 3 by Value
- GEREGU N3,916,276,691
- ZENITHBANK N1,052,056,035
- GTCO N835,974,578
