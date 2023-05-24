Article Summary
- The NGX maintained its bullish trend as investors remain optimistic.
- The All-Share Index (ASI) traded 0.58% higher to close at 52,927.60 points as market capitalization gained N167 billion to close at N28.819 trillion.
- NESTLE Plc (+9.98%) was the top gainer while ACCESS HOLDINGS Plc was the most traded equity in terms of volume.
The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed positive as bullish investors continue to drive up the broad market.
The All-Share Index (ASI) traded 0.58% higher to close at 52,927.60 index points as against 52,621.19 index points recorded in the previous day’s trading session.
The market capitalization of equities appreciated by N167 billion to close at N28.819 trillion, a 0.58% gain compared to the N28.652 trillion recorded in yesterday’s trading session.
Market breadth closed positive as NESTLE Plc (9.98%) led the gainers, CHELLARAM Plc (-9.82%) led the losers while ACCESS HOLDINGS Plc was the most traded equity – by volume – at the end of today’s session.
Market Indices
Below are the market indices for today’s trading session:
- NGX ASI: 52,927.60 points
- Previous ASI: 52,621.19 points
- % Day Change: +0.58%
- % YTD: +3.27%
- Market Cap: N28.819 trillion
- Volume Traded: 455.18 million
- Value: N7.83 billion
- Deals: 6,635
NGX TOP GAINERS
- NESTLE gained 9.98% to close at N1148.00 per share
- TRIPPLEG gained 9.88% to close at N3.56 per share
- UACN gained 9.76% to close at N9.00 per share
- UPL gained 9.76% to close at N2.25 per share
- RTBRISCOE gained 9.68% to close at N0.34 per share
NGX TOP LOSERS
- CHELLARAM was down by -9.82% to close at N1.47 per share
- MCNICHOLS was down by -9.59% to close at N0.66 per share
- WAPIC was down by -8.70% to close at N0.42 per share
- ACADEMY was down by -7.14% to close at N1.56 per share
- CUTIX was down by -3.23% to close at N2.40 per share
TOP 3 BY VOLUME
- ACCESSCORP 69,187,890
- UBA 66,493,347
- ZENITHBANK 37,547,796
TOP 3 BY VALUE
- ZENITHBANK N1,004,774,360
- GTCO N848,306,662
- ACCESSCORP N755,724,938
Leave a Reply