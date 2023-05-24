Article Summary

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed positive as bullish investors continue to drive up the broad market.

The All-Share Index (ASI) traded 0.58% higher to close at 52,927.60 index points as against 52,621.19 index points recorded in the previous day’s trading session.

The market capitalization of equities appreciated by N167 billion to close at N28.819 trillion, a 0.58% gain compared to the N28.652 trillion recorded in yesterday’s trading session.

Market breadth closed positive as NESTLE Plc (9.98%) led the gainers, CHELLARAM Plc (-9.82%) led the losers while ACCESS HOLDINGS Plc was the most traded equity – by volume – at the end of today’s session.

Market Indices

Below are the market indices for today’s trading session:

NGX ASI: 52,927.60 points

Previous ASI: 52,621.19 points

% Day Change: +0.58%

% YTD: +3.27%

Market Cap: N28.819 trillion

Volume Traded: 455.18 million

Value: N7.83 billion

Deals: 6,635

NGX TOP GAINERS

NESTLE gained 9.98% to close at N1148.00 per share

TRIPPLEG gained 9.88% to close at N3.56 per share

UACN gained 9.76% to close at N9.00 per share

UPL gained 9.76% to close at N2.25 per share

RTBRISCOE gained 9.68% to close at N0.34 per share

NGX TOP LOSERS

CHELLARAM was down by -9.82% to close at N1.47 per share

MCNICHOLS was down by -9.59% to close at N0.66 per share

WAPIC was down by -8.70% to close at N0.42 per share

ACADEMY was down by -7.14% to close at N1.56 per share

CUTIX was down by -3.23% to close at N2.40 per share

TOP 3 BY VOLUME

ACCESSCORP 69,187,890

UBA 66,493,347

ZENITHBANK 37,547,796

TOP 3 BY VALUE

ZENITHBANK N1,004,774,360

GTCO N848,306,662

ACCESSCORP N755,724,938