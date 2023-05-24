Article Summary

Arla Foods strengthens the future of dairy in Nigeria: Arla Farm in Kaduna receives 216 Danish Holstein Heifers to boost local production.

Enhanced milk yield: The Holstein-Friesian breed selected by Arla has higher expected yields per cow compared to local breeds.

State-of-the-art dairy farm: Arla Farm, covering 400Ha, aims to be a model for sustainable and efficient dairy farming in Nigeria, featuring modern technology for optimal animal comfort and milk production.

The vision of Arla Foods, makers of Dano Milk, to shape the future of dairy in Nigeria, received a major boost, as the company takes delivery of 216 Danish Holstein Heifers for its Kaduna dairy farm.

According to Arla Farm Manager, Dr. Jimmy Johnmark, the 216 Holstein-Friesian heifers arrived at the farm on Tuesday, 9th May 2023. Dr. Johnmark noted that the Holstein-Friesian breed has a much higher expected yield per cow compared to the local breeds.

He disclosed that the heifers, sourced directly from Arla’s farmer owners, traveled by air from Europe, arriving at the Mallam Aminu Kano Airport in Kano, Nigeria, in the early hours of Tuesday, 9th May 2023. The heifers were then transported to the farm in special trucks that were adapted for their optimum comfort.

The heifers have arrived in Nigeria ahead of the official commissioning of the farm which is scheduled to hold later this month.

In his words, he said:

“We are very excited to announce that the Arla Farm is fully set to commence operations for milk production, to boost local dairy production, with the arrival of the livestock from Denmark”.

He explained further that the heifers have now settled into the farm and are getting comfortable in their new home, as the milk production on the farm is expected to start in the third quarter of 2023.

Arla Farm, located in Kaduna State, is a state-of-the-art commercial dairy farm, established by Arla Foods to serve as a model for productive and sustainable dairy farming in Nigeria. The farm development project, which officially began in 2021, is one of Arla’s investments in Nigeria’s dairy sector and one of the steps taken towards backward integration in Nigeria.

Senior Manager, Raw Milk Supply and Production, Mr. Snorri Sigurdsson, disclosed that the ultra-modern Arla Farm, which is the first of its kind in Nigeria, covers a land area of 400Ha, and has the capacity to house 400 milking cows and in total 1,000 animals.

It will feature modern technology for optimal animal comfort and milk production.

He further hinted that the Arla Farm has been developed to be a showcase for sustainable and efficient dairy farming in Nigeria.

He noted that with completion of the construction work on the Arla Farm and the arrival and settlement of the heifers, all is now set for the official commissioning of the farm by His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai.

About Arla Foods

Arla Foods is a dairy company with around 8400 farmer owners in seven Northern European countries. Our philosophy of producing natural, healthy, and high-quality dairy products dates back to the 1880s when dairy farmers in Denmark and Sweden joined forces with one common goal: To create and provide the best dairy products.

For further enquiries, contact:

Name: Funmilayo Oduntan

Designation: Project Manager

Email: funod@arlafoods.com

Phone: +2349114692366