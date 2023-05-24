Key Highlights

The Aviation Minister confirmed that the Nigeria Air plane will land in the country in 2 days as part of processes to commence operations and unveiling of the delivery process.

He noted that the only incomplete item is the aerotropolis, which is the airport city and is 60% complete.

He also said that the groundwork for the aerotropolis has been completed, with work on the airport expected to be concluded by the next administration.

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, has confirmed that the aircraft for the National Carrier, Nigeria Air, will arrive in the country on Friday ahead of the commencement of operations.

The Minister at different for a had always insisted that Nigeria Air will commence operations before President Muhammadu Buhari leaves office on May 29, 2023.

According to Channels Television, this was made known by the Minister during an exclusive interview on Wednesday where he stated that a Nigeria Air aircraft will land in the country in 2 days as part of processes to commence operations and unveil the delivery process.

Airport City yet to be completed

Sirika promised that the aircraft would be unveiled in Nigerian colours in fulfillment of all the promises made by the administration in the aviation sector.

He noted that the only incomplete item is the aerotropolis, which is the airport city and is 60 percent complete.

The Minister, however, pointed out that the groundwork for the aerotropolis has been completed, with work on the airport expected to be concluded by the incoming administration.

What you should know

Sirika had at an aviation stakeholder’s forum in Abuja in March said that Nigeria Air will commence full operations before the end of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Responding to a question on when exactly Nigeria Air will commence operations, the minister had said, “Before the end of this administration, before May 29th, we will fly.”

He added that the Federal Government is leaving the aviation sector better than it met it having achieved over 90% of the aviation sector road map.

The nation’s proposed national carrier was unveiled at the Farnborough Air Show in England on 18 July 2018.

The project was suspended two months after it was announced amidst concerns over its relevance and sustainability. The airline was expected to gulp $8.8 million in preliminary cost and $300 million as take-off costs.