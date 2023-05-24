The Executive Director of Complete Communications Limited (CCL) cum Manager Online Division of Nigeria’s foremost multimedia organisation, Solomon Ojeagbase, has been awarded an honorary Doctor of Philosophy Degree (PhD) in Public Administration by Geofidel Institute of Leadership and Management and Stratford University London, United Kingdom.

In a colourful ceremony staged at the African Institute of Public Administration, Accra, Ghana on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, Dr. Ojeagbase and other award recipients were duly honoured. Other awards were also given out and important inductions were carried out.

Geofidel Institute of Leadership and Management and Stratford University considered Ojeagbase’s impressive milestones reached so far in entrepreneurship. This was highlighted in his citation for the confinement of the Honorary Doctorate Degree.

“Mr. Solomon Ojeagbase is a graduate of Covenant University where he studied for a BSc. in International Relations. He also has an MBA from the prestigious Lagos Business School,” the Citation reads.

“Deepening his business acumen, he attended a MiniMBA program at the London School of Business and Finance and an Entrepreneurship and Innovation in the Emerging Markets program at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, United States.

“In 2016, he was nominated for Professional Service at The Future Awards Africa for his contribution to the development of the digital football community online, through the Complete Sports website and other digital communities which he built from the ground up.

“He has grown through the ranks at Complete Communications Limited, publishers of Nigeria’s No.1 Sports daily, Complete Sports. Now an Executive Director, he heads the Online Division.

“He regards himself as a Hybrid Manager, whose work has received much deserved critical acclaim, with honours as Top Sports Blog in Africa at the 2016 African Blogger Awards awarded by Webfluential, Business Insight Award for Most Innovative Premier League News Provider 2018/2019 (Nigeria), Business Excellence award as Nigeria’s Best Daily Sports Website for 2019/2020 awarded by Acquisition International (AI) amongst others.

“He is the convener of Complete Sports Celebrity Workout a physical and mental fitness event, which he created to not only foster healthy living through exercise but to also bring to our consciousness the importance of exercise while educating us about the benefits of doing so.

“He isn’t just a sports head; he is an accomplished Author of the best-seller “The BIG 3.0: Life Nuggets You Need To Know Before You Are 30”.

“He’s volunteering as a board member at Market Trends International; Market Trends International is one of the leading research agencies in Africa with a Head office in Lagos, Nigeria.

He also volunteers his time and expertise to speak at conferences like Social Media Week (Lagos), civic and charity events.

“He still has a passion for International Relations as he occasionally attends MUN conferences globally.”

During the event, Dr. Ojeagbase was also inducted as a John C Maxwell Leadership Certified Team Member for completing the Master Mind Study of the material contained in the John C. Maxwell book Leadership Gold and has committed to Learning, Living and Leading the valuable lessons to the results and adding value to others’ lives.

Dr. Ojeagbase also received on Tuesday, a Kwame Nkurumah Transformational Leadership Award from the African Institute of Public Administration.