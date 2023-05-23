Article Summary

FAOU Internship Programs are open every three months for young people from all over the world to join the workforce.

The internship program offers a one-of-a-kind opportunity for young people to work online, remotely, and flexibly while studying or working.

The internship presents an opportunity to gain professional experience as part of an international team.

This program has been running since 2017 and has hosted over 400 interns from 93 different countries.

Requirements

Ability to learn and act in a fast-paced environment

Capability to work effectively as part of a team

High motivation to learn and grow professionally

Capable to work in a multicultural, multiethnic environment and to maintain effective working relationships with people of different national and cultural backgrounds.

Proficiency in the English language.

Basic understanding of computer applications

Access to the internet at least twice a week.

Benefits

There are no program fees

The program has flexible working hours (about 8 hours per week)

Participants will be given a certificate of completion at program’s conclusion

The training is remote throughout the program.

The senior team at FAOU will support you in a dynamic international work environment.

You will also have the chance to build a diverse network of working professionals from around the world.

Finally, you will gain confidence and develop soft skills like management and communication skills as well as leadership skills.

Positions available

Human Resources officer

Manage the HR data. Respond to public issues and share information with the internal team. When putting HR policies and guidelines into action, coordinate with other HR colleagues.

Prepare recruitment campaigns in collaboration with the HR Manager

Communications Officer

Contact prospective donors and partners.

Make plans for cooperation between the university’s board of directors and the department of public relations.

Partnership Officer

Find potential partners and create business partnership proposals. Contact prospective donors and partners.

Support meetings and negotiations for partnerships

Marketing Officer

Share information and data with university teams by communicating with them. Prepare reports based on the data analysis and collection that was done. Develop marketing plans to advertise the university and its courses.

Social media editor

Have excellent writing abilities in the English language.

Make multiple posts on the page each week.

Edit images with a photo designer’s assistance.

Social media officer

Possess good writing abilities in the English language.

Possess the ability to manage social media sites like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Make innovative suggestions for engaging the audience and gaining more followers.

Pedagogical affairs officer

Work as part of a team designing educational programs. Analyze data and reports in order to assist the university in making course recommendations. Create pedagogical files (using university templates).

Search for and communicate with new professors and teachers (under management supervision).

Facilitate and coordinate one of the University’s Modules (Courses).

IT officer

Have experience in the field of applications and internet.

Provide support to University teams to solve IT problems

Platform officer

Have experience in the field of Web designing. Be part of the platform Team to help in developing the content of the University platform

Design photos for educational courses provided by the University.

Newsletter manager, Video designer and Editor

Design and edit videos foreducational courses provided by the University.

Work closely with managers of different teams and directors of departments to collect information aboutthe project. Draft a Monthly Newsletter with all collected information.

Engage in one to one conversation and contact with members of the University

Application information

Interested applicants should apply online. There is deadline for applications as it is on a rolling basis.

Application link can be found here

About

FAOU (Fatima Al-Fihri Open University) is an international non-profit online university that is registered as a European Digital Company in Estonia. The university was founded in 2016, and since then, professors from too universities have developed courses in a variety of specialties, including management, politics, migration, gender, etc.