Investors at the floor of The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) began the new week in a positive mood as the local bourse closed positive.

The All-Share Index (ASI) traded 0.35% higher to close at 52,369.13 index points as against 52,187.93 index points recorded in the previous day’s trading session.

The market capitalization of equities appreciated by N98 billion to close at N28.515 trillion, a 0.34% gain compared to the N28.417 trillion recorded in yesterday’s trading session.

Market breadth closed positive as IKEJAHOTEL (9.85%) led the gainers, NCR (-9.71%) led the losers while ZENITH BANK Plc was the most traded equity at the end of today’s session.

Below are market indices for today’s trading session:

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 52,369.13 points

Previous ASI: 52,187.93 points

% Day Change: +0.35%

% YTD: +1.67%

Market Cap: N28.515 trillion

Volume Traded: 318.23 million

Value: N4.05 billion

Deals: 5,847

NGX TOP GAINERS

IKEJAHOTEL gained 9.85% to close at N2.23 per share

ACADEMY gained 9.80% to close at N1.68 per share

PRESTIGE gained 9.76% to close at N0.45 per share

NPFMCRFBK gained 9.71% to close at N1.92 per share

CILEASING gained 9.69% to close at N3.51 per share

NGX TOP LOSERS

NCR was down by -9.71% to close at N2.79 per share

SOVRENINS was down by -8.89% to close at N0.41 per share

NEIMETH was down by -7.33% to close at N1.39 per share

ARDOVA was down by -6.95% to close at N18.75 per share

ROYALEX was down by -5.77% to close at N0.49 per share

TOP 3 BY VOLUME

ZENITHBANK 53,434,420

ACCESSCORP 48,034,489

UBA 31,111,033

TOP 3 BY VALUE

ZENITHBANK N1,381,259,308

GTCO N541,037,919

ACCESSCORP N486,299,055