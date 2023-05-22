Article Summary
- Investors begin the week positive as stocks rally.
- The All-Share Index (ASI) traded 0.35% higher to close at 52,369.13 points as market capitalization gained N98 billion to close at N28.515 trillion.
- IKEJAHOTEL (+9.85%) was the top gainer while ZENITHBANK was the most traded equity in terms of volume.
Investors at the floor of The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) began the new week in a positive mood as the local bourse closed positive.
The All-Share Index (ASI) traded 0.35% higher to close at 52,369.13 index points as against 52,187.93 index points recorded in the previous day’s trading session.
The market capitalization of equities appreciated by N98 billion to close at N28.515 trillion, a 0.34% gain compared to the N28.417 trillion recorded in yesterday’s trading session.
Market breadth closed positive as IKEJAHOTEL (9.85%) led the gainers, NCR (-9.71%) led the losers while ZENITH BANK Plc was the most traded equity at the end of today’s session.
Below are market indices for today’s trading session:
Market Indices
- NGX ASI: 52,369.13 points
- Previous ASI: 52,187.93 points
- % Day Change: +0.35%
- % YTD: +1.67%
- Market Cap: N28.515 trillion
- Volume Traded: 318.23 million
- Value: N4.05 billion
- Deals: 5,847
NGX TOP GAINERS
- IKEJAHOTEL gained 9.85% to close at N2.23 per share
- ACADEMY gained 9.80% to close at N1.68 per share
- PRESTIGE gained 9.76% to close at N0.45 per share
- NPFMCRFBK gained 9.71% to close at N1.92 per share
- CILEASING gained 9.69% to close at N3.51 per share
NGX TOP LOSERS
NCR was down by -9.71% to close at N2.79 per share
SOVRENINS was down by -8.89% to close at N0.41 per share
NEIMETH was down by -7.33% to close at N1.39 per share
ARDOVA was down by -6.95% to close at N18.75 per share
ROYALEX was down by -5.77% to close at N0.49 per share
TOP 3 BY VOLUME
- ZENITHBANK 53,434,420
- ACCESSCORP 48,034,489
- UBA 31,111,033
TOP 3 BY VALUE
- ZENITHBANK N1,381,259,308
- GTCO N541,037,919
- ACCESSCORP N486,299,055
