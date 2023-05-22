Key Highlights

The 3 new housing projects to be commissioned by Governor Sanwo-Olu are in Gbagada, Odo-Onosa Ayandelu, and Agbowa.

The Lagos State Government revealed that the 3 housing projects to be commissioned were completed from budgetary allocations, adding that it will continue to intervene in housing provision.

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, is set to commission 3 housing projects located at Gbagada, Odo-Onosa Ayandelu, and Agbowa, as part of his administration’s effort to reduce the housing deficits in the state.

This was made known by the Lagos State Commissioner for Housing, Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, at a press briefing held recently in Alausa, where he stated that Governor Sanwo-Olu will on Thursday, May 25, commission Ndubuisi Kanu Estate in Gbagada.

Akinderu-Fatai said the Gbagada Estate, which comprises 72 home units with 48 two-bedroom and 24 three-bedroom apartments, is one of the choice housing schemes completed by the present administration.

He explained that the housing project was initiated to provide more decent homes for Lagosians in the metropolis.

The Estates

Akinderu-Fatai said, “The Gated-Estate is made up of six blocks of residences on 9.41 Hectares of Land sited at Gbagada in Kosofe Local Government Area. It is a beautifully landscaped estate that has several infrastructures including well-connected roads with drains, car park areas, two 100 KVA Generators for sewage and water services, external electrification made up of three (two 500 KVA and one 100 KVA) transformers, water tanks, sewage treatment plant with a capacity of 69m3 per day, a Mini Mart and community hall.’’

Speaking further, he said that the Governor would also unveil LagosHoms Odo Onosa/Odo-Ayandelu covering a land area of 8.22 Hectares and located along Agbowa-Sagamu Road, Agbowa in Ikosi-Ejirin Local Council Development Area.

The Scheme, he added, comprised 660 homes in 70 Blocks of four dwelling types in the following categories: Eight Blocks of One-Bedroom Flats (192 Units); 21 Blocks of Two-Bedroom Flats (252 Units); 26 Blocks of Three-Bedroom Flats (156 Units) and 15 Blocks of Three-Bedroom Flats (60 Units).

He stated, “The scheme also has other infrastructures which include Roads and Drainage network, car parks, external electrification, water reticulation and sewage treatment plant among others.’’

The Commissioner said the Resettlement Scheme in Agbowa, which is on the same axis as Odo-Onosa-Ayandelu, has 144 Units for displaced people, four Blocks of Two-Bedroom (48 Units) and four Blocks of One-Bedroom (96 Units) on 8.8 square metres. Its other complementary infrastructure includes water reticulation, gatehouses, electricity transformers, car parks, access roads, and external drains.

Projects done with budgetary allocations

Akinderu-Fatai said Governor Sanwo-Olu is ending his first term in office on a resounding note with projects aimed at ameliorating the suffering of the masses, adding that Lagos State Government would continue to bridge the shortage of decent accommodation through massive housing projects across the State.

Also speaking at the briefing, the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Housing, Mr. Kamar Olowoshago revealed that the 3 projects to be commissioned were completed from budgetary allocations, assuring Lagosians of the continued governmental interventions in housing provision.

He said: “In the last four years, we have delivered 19 housing schemes in various parts of the State. Besides these three to be commissioned, we also have ongoing projects at Sangotedo, Egan, Epe and Ajara that will be ready in due course.’’