Article summary

Canada has a visa program call family sponsorship immigration

This program comprises of parents and grandparents program and spousal sponsorship program

Canada is aiming to welcome 106,500 permanent residents under the family sponsorship visa program

Canada has a visa program for permanent residents who wish to bring their spouse, parents, or grandparents with them. This program is referred to as the family sponsorship immigration program.

The Parents and Grandparents program (PGP) and the Spousal sponsorship program are both part of the family sponsorship immigration program.

According to reports, Canada hopes to welcome 106,500 permanent residents through this family sponsorship program, which includes spouses, partners, children, and parents and grandparents (PGP).

By the end of 2023, Canada’s family sponsorship immigration programs will see a significant increase, with over 13,000 newcomers already accepted.

In other words, Newcomers landing in Canada under the Family Sponsorship Immigration programs increased significantly to around 60% at the beginning of 2023.

About Parents and Grandparents Program (PGP)

Parents and grandparents may be eligible to apply for a super visa, which allows them to stay in Canada for up to 5 years. Parents and grandparents coming on a super visa can also seek for two-year extensions to their stay in Canada while they are still in the country.

Currently, most visitors to Canada can stay for up to six months when they arrive. Those who intend to stay for an extended period of time must request for an extension and pay a new cost.

The parent and grandparent super visa allows eligible parents and grandparents to stay in Canada for longer lengths of time than a visiting visa allows.

The super visa is a multi-entry visa that allows for multiple entries for up to ten years and it has a main distinction of a super visa, which permits an individual to stay in Canada for up to 5 years at a time, whereas a 10-year multiple entry visa only allows for a six-month stay for each entrance.

There are also specific requirements that you must meet to be able to get a super visa. Find out more about the super visa and who can apply.

Key update

Canada is aiming to accept 28,500 permanent residents under the lottery system of PGP in 2023.

This number is up 67.2% from the 1,235 new permanent residents who arrived in Canada under this program in January 2020 (prior to pandemic).

27,255 new permanent residents to Canada entered through the PGP last year, which is 132.2% greater than the 11,740 in 2021.

IRCC processing times for applications already in processing are also picking up the pace.

The immigration department has now reduced processing time by 14 months for PGP.

About Spousal Sponsorship

You may be able to sponsor your spouse, partner, or dependent children to immigrate to Canada as permanent residents if you meet the requirements.

If you do, you must be able to provide for them financially and ensure they won’t require government social assistance. Sponsoring a spouse or partner costs as $1,080, while that of a child cost $150. In order to qualify, you must also be a permanent resident of Canada.

Find out more here

Update

Under the spousal sponsorship program, Canada hopes to enroll more than 78,000 permanent residents.

Through the spousal sponsorship immigration, Canada welcomed 10,065 new permanent residents in January. This represents a 90.1% increase over the 5,295 immigrants who rejoined their loved ones under the same program in 2022.

Spousal sponsorships nearly returned to pre-pandemic levels in 2021, rising by more than 78.4% to 64,440 that year before declining slightly in 2022.IRCC is yet to attain the service standard of processing spousal sponsorship applications within 12 months, but progress has been made.