To empower women entrepreneurs and executives in Nigeria, Stanbic IBTC Bank has announced highly discounted fees on all its services for women on their Blue Blossom Community platform.

The platform offers women financial solutions and provides them access to loans, investment products, and other financial services at discounted fees.

The discounted fees are aimed at enabling women to grow their businesses and achieve their financial goals.

Women who sign up for the Blue Blossom Community will enjoy discounted fees on all Stanbic IBTC Bank service offerings, making it easier for them to access financial services and succeed in their businesses.

Olajumoke Bello, Head of Enterprise Banking at Stanbic IBTC Bank, said, “We believe that the activities of women are pivotal to the development of any economy, and we are committed to providing them with the support they need to succeed.

We are proud to launch the Blue Blossom Community and look forward to seeing more women benefit from the initiative.”

The move has been welcomed by women in the business community, who see it as a significant step towards achieving gender equality in the financial sector.

The initiative will create more opportunities for women entrepreneurs and executives to succeed in their businesses and achieve their financial goals.

The Blue Blossom Community is an offshoot of the Stanbic IBTC Bank Blue Blossom account, which targets women and provides them with financial and non-financial benefits.

Some financial benefits include zero current account maintenance fees, discounted loan fees for all business loan types (except SME lite), maximum interest rates at MPR+5.5, and lots more.

The non-financial benefits include invitations to niche events, free capacity-building training, access to economic fitness events for account holders and minors, and more.

To join the community, all women above 18 years of age can visit https://www.stanbicibtc.com/nigeriaholdings/Stanbic-IBTC-Holdings/blue-blossom or send an email to blueblossom@stanbicibtc.com