Key highlights

The police community relations committee partners with the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM)

The goal is to increase security, lower crime to Nigerians living abroad as it sets up offices in various locations abroad

NiDCOM diaspora portal database is set up to facilitate demographic imperatives.

As part of efforts to engage the Nigerian diaspora communities around the world and promote unity, collaboration, and support for development initiatives in Nigeria, the police have sought partnership with the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM).

The national chairman of the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC), Ibrahim Mogaji, requested for the collaboration, during a courtesy visit to Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the chairman of the commission, in Abuja, according to a statement by Gabriel Odu, a NiDCOM spokesperson.

According to Mr. Mogaji, the PCRC has started setting up offices in the UK, Canada, and Saudi Arabia, respectively.

The national chairman claimed that, with the support of the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, the current PCRC administration had achieved success within six months of its inception.

He added that the group, tasked with representing the general public, worked to improve the bond between the police and the communities they served. In addition, the goals of this is to increase security, lower crime, and provide Nigerians living abroad with access to any information about the police.

What they said

According to Mr. Mogaji,

“The PCRC-Diaspora is committed to advocating the rights and well-being of Nigerian diaspora communities, as well as promoting a positive image of Nigeria and its people.”

Another benefit of registering Nigerians in the diaspora on the NiDCOM diaspora portal database, is to facilitate demographic imperatives.

PCRC delegation commended the NiDCOM boss for her strides so far being able to conduct a smooth evacuation of stranded Nigerians citizens in Sudan.

The commission’s secretary, Sule Bassi, represented Ms Dabiri-Erewa.

Ms Dabiri-Erewa lauded the initiative and commended the establishment of the group, noting that it was achieving what it was set out to do.

She also stated that NiDCOM, as one of the accessible government agencies, was eager to work with the PCRC to carry out its mandate

About NiDCOM

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission was enacted by the National Assembly for the Federal republic of Nigeria. The Commission, provides for the engagement of Nigerians in the diaspora in the policies, projects and participation for the development of Nigeria.

It does this for the purpose of utilising the human capital and material resources of Nigerians in the diaspora for the socio-economic, cultural and political development of Nigeria and for related matters.

The Commission has the power to mobilize and execute programmes that will compliment and advice the Federal Government on major areas of accelerated development. Amongst other things, the Commission also reaches out to Nigerian communities abroad through their various groups, organizations and professionals bodies.