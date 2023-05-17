Article Summary

The United States (US) Secretary of State, Antony J. Blinken, has in a telephone conversation with Nigeria’s president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Tuesday morning, emphasized his continued commitment to further strengthening the US-Nigeria relationship with the incoming administration.

This is contained in a brief communiqué issued by the Spokesperson of the US States Department, Matthew Miller, where he noted that the US-Nigeria partnership is built on shared interests and strong people-to-people ties.

Miller said that those links should continue to strengthen under President-elect Tinubu’s tenure.

Inclusive leadership, security cooperation

Miller further stated that Secretary Blinken and Tinubu discussed the importance of inclusive leadership that represents all Nigerians as well as the continued comprehensive security cooperation, and reforms to support economic growth.

Miller in the brief statement said,

‘’ Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke this morning with Nigerian President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu to emphasize his continued commitment to further strengthening the U.S.-Nigeria relationship with the incoming administration.

”The Secretary noted that the U.S.-Nigeria partnership is built on shared interests and strong people-to-people ties and that those links should continue to strengthen under President-elect Tinubu’s tenure. Secretary Blinken and President-elect Tinubu discussed the importance of inclusive leadership that represents all Nigerians, continued comprehensive security cooperation, and reforms to support economic growth.’’

Hit the ground running

Speaking during the conversation, Bola Tinubu promised to hit the ground running and unify the country upon his assumption of office as president on May 29.

According to a statement from the Spokesman of the president-elect, Tunde Rahman, Tinubu was quoted to have further pledged to work to ensure continued positive relations with the United States.

Tinubu, during the telephone discussion which was frank and friendly, said his immediate priorities would be to deliver institutional reforms and development programs to deepen democratic institutions and bring help to poor and vulnerable Nigerians.

He also expressed his determination to strengthen Nigeria’s democracy and faithfully serve the people as their president.

The statement partly reads, “During the talks that lasted about 20 minutes, President-elect Tinubu spoke about his long and eventful sojourn in America, recalling how he was granted asylum by the US when, due to his determined struggle for democracy in Nigeria, he was forced into exile by the late General Sani Abacha’s military junta.’’

While reaffirming his democratic bona fides, Tinubu expressed his absolute belief that the result of the elections, which he clearly won, reflected the will of the Nigerian people.

He further urged the US to factor in Nigeria’s important place in Africa and provide needed assistance in the areas of security and economic investment in order for the nation to lead the way and be a shining example to the rest of the continent.

Both President-elect Tinubu and Secretary Blinken ended their discussion with pleasant greetings and a promise to keep the channels of dialogue and communication open, whilst maintaining a strong relationship between the two nations.