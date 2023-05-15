Article Summary

Nigerian businesses that depend on diesel to run their operations have seen a 55% increase in their operating costs in one year due to high energy costs.

In 4 years, the costs of diesel have increased by over 100% and this has directly impacted the average Nigerian consumer.

Implementing targeted subsidy programmes and social safety nets can help alleviate the burden on low-income Nigerians.

As Nigeria prepares for a change in administration, the incoming government faces a multitude of challenges. One of these challenges is high energy prices and it is poised to wreak havoc on the economy and the pockets of Nigerians.

Nigeria’s galloping inflation is largely driven by a trio of rising energy prices, exchange rate depreciations and increases in food prices.

The country’s heavy reliance on importation to meet domestic furl demands amplifies how vulnerable the country is to global oil price fluctuations. When global oil prices rise, it leads to increased costs for diesel imports, ultimately trickling down to higher prices in the domestic market.

Additionally, the value of the naira against major foreign currencies plays a role. If the naira weakens against the dollar, diesel imports become costlier, further driving up prices for consumers.

Unfortunately, the price of diesel has been on the rise since the beginning of the year. According to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) Diesel Price Watch Report, diesel prices rose sharply from N539.52 to N840.81 per litre between March 2022 and March 2023, marking a whopping 55.90% increase.

Energy prices in Nigeria have not only surpassed regular inflation but have also surpassed food inflation, thus exerting additional strain on Nigerian consumers.

Impact on the disposable income of Nigerians

When energy prices skyrocket, consumers find themselves with less disposable income to allocate towards other important expenses. This reduction in disposable income has a ripple effect, leading to decreased demand, a slower economy, and potential job losses.

In a country like Nigeria where millions of people are already multidimensionally poor, the impact of rising energy prices on disposable income can be particularly devastating.

Moreover, businesses grappling with soaring energy costs are compelled to pass on these expenses to consumers. This perpetuates the cycle of inflation, as prices for essential goods and services continue to rise.

Nigeria’s inflationary pressure is further exacerbated by factors such as the recent Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has contributed to the global increase in energy prices.

Fuel subsidy removal will worsen inflation

As Nigeria prepares for a new administration, it is imperative to approach the removal of fuel subsidies with careful consideration and effective mitigation strategies. While the long-term benefits of subsidy removal, such as redirected funds for infrastructure and social programs, are evident, the immediate impact on vulnerable populations must be addressed.

The imminent removal of fuel subsidies is expected to trigger a surge in prices of goods and services, casting a dark cloud over the disposable income of Nigerians and inevitably exacerbating the already burdensome levels of inflation.

The removal of fuel subsidies is likely to have several adverse effects on the Nigerian economy and its citizens. One immediate consequence is the burden it places on the transportation sector. As fuel prices surge, transportation costs increase, leading to higher fares for commuters and escalating expenses for businesses involved in logistics and delivery.

This, in turn, can lead to a rise in the prices of goods and services across the board, further straining the disposable income of Nigerians. Another significant concern is the potential for social unrest and public backlash that can arise from fuel subsidy removal.

Historically, subsidy removal has sparked protests and demonstrations due to its direct impact on the cost of living. The removal of subsidies without adequate provisions for vulnerable populations can lead to increased economic inequality and social unrest, undermining social cohesion and stability.

The silver lining for subsidy removal

Implementing targeted subsidy programs and social safety nets can help alleviate the burden on low-income Nigerians, ensuring they have access to affordable energy and necessities. The government should prioritize the welfare of its citizens and take proactive steps to mitigate the potential negative consequences of subsidy removal.

Furthermore, diversifying the energy sector should be a key focus. Reducing the heavy reliance on fossil fuels and investing in renewable energy sources, such as solar, wind, and hydroelectric power, can contribute to stabilizing energy prices in the long run. This transition to cleaner energy sources not only addresses the issue of rising prices but also promotes sustainable development, job creation, and economic growth.

In addition to subsidy management and energy diversification, efforts to enhance local refining capacity are crucial. The rehabilitation and launch of refineries, such as the Dangote refinery, signify a step in the right direction. By increasing domestic production, Nigeria can reduce its dependence on costly imports and establish a more stable energy market.

As Nigeria stands on the brink of a new era, the challenges surrounding energy prices and the impending removal of fuel subsidies loom large. The impact on disposable income and the overall economy cannot be ignored. However, amidst these concerns, there is room for hope and proactive measures.

By implementing targeted subsidy programs, prioritizing the welfare of citizens, and diversifying the energy sector with renewable sources, Nigeria can mitigate the adverse effects and chart a path towards a more sustainable and inclusive future.

The key lies in finding a delicate balance that ensures affordability for consumers, promotes economic stability, and embraces the transition to cleaner and more resilient energy solutions.

As Nigeria moves forward, it is essential to approach these challenges with a comprehensive strategy, working towards a brighter and more prosperous tomorrow for all its citizens.