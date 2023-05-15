Article Summary

Key market indices at the Nigerian Exchange rose slightly by +0.03% to begin the week.

The All-Share Index (ASI) slightly increased by 16.67 basis points to begin the week at 52,231.29 points as market capitalization rose marginally to N28.440 trillion.

OANDO Plc (+9.91%) was the top gainer while CWG Plc (-9.66%) led the losers.

The Nigerian equities market started the new trading week on a positive note with the NGX experiencing a marginal increase of N9 billion in market capitalization. The modest rise reflects early-week optimism amongst investors.

The benchmark All Share Index (ASI) slightly gained +0.03% to open the week at 52,231.29 index points as against 52,214.62 index points recorded in the previous day’s trading session.

The market capitalization of equities equally saw a modest rise of +0.10% or +N9 billion to begin the week at N28.440 trillion as against previous trading session where it closed at N28.431 trillion.

OANDO Plc was the top performer among 24 equities that closed positive as it gained +9.91% in value to close at N6.10 per share with a market valuation of N75.83 billion.

Likewise, CWG Plc was the worst performer among 19 equities that closed negative as it shed -9.66% of its share price to close at N1.87 per share with a market capitalization of N4.72 billion.

TRANSCORP Plc was the most traded equity on Monday as 190.8 million shares worth N530.8 million were traded.

Market Indices

Below are market indices for today’s trading session:

NGX ASI: 52,231.29 points

Previous ASI: 52,214.62 points

% Day Change: +0.03%

% YTD: +1.91%

Market Cap: N28.440 trillion

Volume Traded: 626 million

Value: N5.60 billion

Deals: 6,033

NGX TOP GAINERS

OANDO gained +9.91% to close at N6.10 per share

NCR gained +9.77% to close at N2.81 per share

TRANSCORP gained +9.65% to close at N2.84 per share

IKEJAHOTEL gained +9.62% to close at N1.71 per share

JBERGER gained +8.77% to close at N31.00 per share

NGX TOP LOSERS

CWG was down by -9.66% to close at N1.87 per share

NEM was down by -9.45% to close at N4.12 per share

ROYALEX was down by -7.41% to close at N0.50 per share

CUTIX was down by -4.13% to close at N2.32 per share

AIICO was down by -3.39% to close at N0.57 per share

TOP 3 BY VOLUME

TRANSCORP 190,851,773

ACCESSCORP 125,057,999

FBNH 79,706,367

TOP 3 BY VALUE

ACCESSCORP N1,245,804,499

FBNH N956,475,511

TRANSCORP N530,824,754