Article Summary
- Investors remain cautious as the Nigerian bourse saw losses for the second straight day.
- The All-Share Index (ASI) was down by -47.82 basis points to close at 52,161.24 points as market capitalization lost N26 billion to close at N28.402 trillion.
- FCMB Plc (-5.66%) was the top loser as ACCESS HOLDINGS Plc (-3.77%) also closed negative
The Nigerian equities market extended losses as the benchmark Index closed 0.09% weaker to close at 52,161.24 points.
The All-Share Index was down by -0.09% to close the day at 52,161.24 index points after recording 52,209.06 index points in the previous day’s trading session.
The market capitalization of equities equally depreciated by -0.09% or –N26 billion to finish at N28.402 trillion compared to the N28.428 trillion it recorded the previous day.
FCMB Plc was the top loser as it shed -5.66% of its value to close at N4.00 with a market valuation of N79.2 billion.
ACCESS HOLDINGS Plc continues to lead in volume and value charts as 169.32 million units of its shares worth N1.74 were traded today.
It is important to note that the equities market started the week in bullish territories but looks poised to end the week negative as trading volume continues to lose momentum.
Investors seem to take profits from recent rallies. The outcome of Friday’s trading activities would give clearer pictures.
Market Indices
Below are the market indices for today’s trading session:
- NGX ASI: 52,161.24 points
- Previous ASI: 52,209.06 points
- % Day Change: -0.09%
- % YTD: +1.77%
- Market Cap: N28.402 trillion
- Volume Traded: 477.37 million
- Value: N5.24billion
- Deals: 5,539
NGX TOP GAINERS
- ARDOVA gained +10.00% to close at N24.20 per share
- NCR gained +9.87% to close at N2.56 per share
- MULTIVERSE gained +9.87% to close at N4.12 per share
- MRS gained +9.84% to close at N30.70 per share
- CWG gained +9.77% to close at N1.91 per share
NGX TOP LOSERS
- FCMB was down by -5.66% to close at N4.00 per share
- ACCESSCORP was down by -3.77% to close at N10.20 per share
- STERLINGNG was down by -3.53% to close at N1.64 per share
- NEIMETH was down by -3.33% to close at N1.45 per share
- ROYALEX was down by -3.33% to close at N0.58 per share
TOP 3 BY VOLUME
- ACCESSCORP 169,321,237
- UBA 102,058,557
- FIDELITYBK 30,834,995
TOP 3 BY VALUE
- ACCESSCORP N1,743,133,876
- UBA N819,273,041
- GTCO N730,882,099
