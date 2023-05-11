Article Summary

Investors remain cautious as the Nigerian bourse saw losses for the second straight day.

The All-Share Index (ASI) was down by -47.82 basis points to close at 52,161.24 points as market capitalization lost N26 billion to close at N28.402 trillion.

FCMB Plc (-5.66%) was the top loser as ACCESS HOLDINGS Plc (-3.77%) also closed negative

The Nigerian equities market extended losses as the benchmark Index closed 0.09% weaker to close at 52,161.24 points.

The All-Share Index was down by -0.09% to close the day at 52,161.24 index points after recording 52,209.06 index points in the previous day’s trading session.

The market capitalization of equities equally depreciated by -0.09% or –N26 billion to finish at N28.402 trillion compared to the N28.428 trillion it recorded the previous day.

FCMB Plc was the top loser as it shed -5.66% of its value to close at N4.00 with a market valuation of N79.2 billion.

ACCESS HOLDINGS Plc continues to lead in volume and value charts as 169.32 million units of its shares worth N1.74 were traded today.

It is important to note that the equities market started the week in bullish territories but looks poised to end the week negative as trading volume continues to lose momentum.

Investors seem to take profits from recent rallies. The outcome of Friday’s trading activities would give clearer pictures.

Market Indices

Below are the market indices for today’s trading session:

NGX ASI: 52,161.24 points

Previous ASI: 52,209.06 points

% Day Change: -0.09%

% YTD: +1.77%

Market Cap: N28.402 trillion

Volume Traded: 477.37 million

Value: N5.24billion

Deals: 5,539

NGX TOP GAINERS

ARDOVA gained +10.00% to close at N24.20 per share

NCR gained +9.87% to close at N2.56 per share

MULTIVERSE gained +9.87% to close at N4.12 per share

MRS gained +9.84% to close at N30.70 per share

CWG gained +9.77% to close at N1.91 per share

NGX TOP LOSERS

FCMB was down by -5.66% to close at N4.00 per share

ACCESSCORP was down by -3.77% to close at N10.20 per share

STERLINGNG was down by -3.53% to close at N1.64 per share

NEIMETH was down by -3.33% to close at N1.45 per share

ROYALEX was down by -3.33% to close at N0.58 per share

TOP 3 BY VOLUME

ACCESSCORP 169,321,237

UBA 102,058,557

FIDELITYBK 30,834,995

TOP 3 BY VALUE

ACCESSCORP N1,743,133,876

UBA N819,273,041

GTCO N730,882,099