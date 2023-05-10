Pioneer President of the France Nigeria Business Council, Abdul Samad Rabiu, has handed over the reins of the council after a successful two year tenure to Herbert Wigwe, the Group Managing Director of Access Bank. Rabiu, the founder and Executive Chairman of BUA Group, handed over the reins to Wigwe in a ceremony held today, marking a new chapter in the Council’s history.

During Rabiu’s tenure as the pioneer President, the Council achieved significant milestones in strengthening business ties between France and Nigeria, promoting mutual growth and prosperity. Under his leadership, the Council organized two France-Nigeria Business Forums in Paris, a meeting in Lagos, and a session in Paris last year, which led to several fruitful partnerships between French and Nigerian businesses.

Rabiu also oversaw the Council’s support for various initiatives fostering collaboration between the brightest minds of both nations and nurturing the next generation of entrepreneurs.

In his farewell address, Rabiu expressed gratitude to the Council members, President Macron, and other stakeholders for their unwavering support during his tenure. He acknowledged the exceptional service of Jean Haas, the Secretary of the Council, who will continue in his role under the new leadership.

Herbert Wigwe, the incoming President, is a seasoned banker and a prominent figure in the Nigerian banking sector. Rabiu expressed confidence in Wigwe’s ability to lead the Council towards new heights, citing his vast experience and keen understanding of the global financial landscape as key assets.

As Wigwe begins his tenure, Council members have pledged their support and look forward to continued collaboration in fostering sustainable and inclusive economic growth for both France and Nigeria.

About the France Nigeria Business Council:

The France Nigeria Business Council is a key platform for strengthening business ties between France and Nigeria, with the aim of promoting mutual growth and prosperity. It serves as a nexus for collaboration, innovation, and partnership between the two nations, fostering an environment conducive to sustainable and inclusive economic growth.