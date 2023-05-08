Key Highlights

APC NWC has chosen Godswill (Akwa Ibom) Akpabio and Tajudeen Abass (Kaduna) as the next Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives in the 10th National Assembly after consultation with president-elect, Bola Tinubu.

They also chose Senator Barau Jubrin (Kano) as the Deputy Senate President, while Hon. Benjamin Kalu (Abia) was chosen as the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives.

It called for more consultation with necessary stakeholders in order to assure the support of the aspirants to the National Assembly leadership positions.

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has nominated Godswill (Akwa Ibom) Akpabio and Tajudeen Abass (Kaduna) as the next Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives in the 10th National Assembly.

The NWC also chose Senator Barau Jubrin (Kano) as the Deputy Senate President, while Hon. Benjamin Kalu (Abia) was chosen as the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives.

This was made known in a statement issued on Monday by the National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Felix Morka, after a meeting of the NWC where the zoning arrangement for the leadership of the National Assembly was discussed.

The NWC considered the reports of consultations and meetings held with the President-Elect, Bola Tinubu, and other stakeholders on the zoning arrangement for the 10th National Assembly.

More consultation

Morka said that the NWC called for further and better consultation with necessary stakeholders in order to assure the support of the aspirants to the National Assembly leadership positions and members of the party nationwide.

The party urged its leaders, members, and all Nigerians to continue to work for the peace and progress of the country during and beyond the current period of leadership transition.

What you should know

In a related development, the outgoing Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, had revealed that Godwill Akpabio would be Nigeria’s next Senate President of Nigeria, saying that it is already a done deal with the position zoned to the South-South region.

Meanwhile, the South-East Senate caucus had yesterday advised the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, to be conscious of the grave implications of zoning and endorsing a candidate for the position of Senate President from the South-South without any regard for the South-East as such a move will no doubt serve as a recipe for an injustice which will culminate to restiveness.

The advice was contained in a communiqué read by Senator Ifeanyi Uba, on behalf of the caucus after a meeting in Abuja.

Uba said the lawmakers are imploring the President-elect to be sensitive to the times in Nigeria and ensure the country continues to thrive on the part of equity, unity and fairness.

Ahead of the June 13 inauguration of the 10th National Assembly, about 10 senators-elect had indicated interest in the Senate Presidency with some of them seriously lobbying the president-elect and other stakeholders.

Aside from Akpabio, others in the race include Osita Izunaso, a senator representing Imo West Senatorial District; Uzor Orji Kalu, the Senate chief whip; Barau Jibrin, chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriation; Ahmad Lawan, incumbent Senate president; Danjuma Goje, former governor of Gombe; Adams Oshiomhole, former Edo State governor, former Senate Leader, Ali Ndume, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa (Niger), Dave Umahi, outgoing Governor of Ebonyi state, among others.

However, Governor Umahi was reported to have dropped out of the race and declared his support for Godswill Akpabio.

For the speakership, some top APC lawmakers gunning for the position are Ado Doguwa from Kano State, Yusuf Gagdi from Plateau State, Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase from Plateau State, the current Deputy Speaker, among many others.