Abuja’s Garki International Market was sealed up by the Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) on Friday.

The AEPB cited hygiene and environmental issues as causes for the closure, warning about a possible epidemic outbreak due to the accumulation of poorly disposed refuse.

Director AEPB, Mr. Osi Braimah, also condemned the breakdown of law and order in the market, stating that an abatement notice was served.

Seal Up

Director, Mr. Osi Braimah, said AEPB’s environmental officers in carrying out their routine/monitoring activities by April 26, discovered that the market was in bad shape, also noting the nonchalant attitude the market administrators which forced AEPB to seek a court order to seal the market, he added:

“Solid wastes, cabbages all over the place, bleeding sewage lines and heaps of refuse dumps were all over the market.

“We served them an abatement notice unfortunately nothing was done.

Court orders and Outbreaks

He added the AEPB, simply went to the court for an order to seal up the market, so that everything could stop, until it was cleaned up, adding:

“We derive no joy in shutting down the market but we will be failing in our responsibilities if we allow them to continue.

“As it is now if we allow them to operate, it is a recipe for an epidemic outbreak.”

He warned the market cannot it operations and activities run side by side with filth, stating that a market is where fresh foods and vegetables are sold, you cannot have all these side by side with cabbages, which may lead to outbreaks, adding:

“An epidemic is far worse than not selling your potatoes for a couple of days.

“Once they clean up the market we will reopen because the court order says the order subsists, so long the market remains in that condition.”

Shut down

The AEPB boss said the market remained shut until the wastes were evacuated, warning that the AEPB would go back to the court to seek an order to reopen it as soon as the wastes were evacuated.

He urged market operators to tidy up their wastes to avert epidemic outbreaks in the Federal Capital Territory.

Mr. Desmond Arebenjamo Chairman of Fruits and Vegetables in Garki International Market, said that they received calls that the market had been sealed up by the AEPB, he added:

“We pleaded that many of us are selling perishable items and have purchased them in large quantities fearing loss.

“We learnt that some of the unions in the market took the market management to court over increased service charges.”