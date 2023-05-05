Actis-backed Rack Center launched its newest data center in Lagos State. The data center, which is named Rack Centre LGS 2 data center is situated on a 20,000 sqm (215,280 sq ft) greenfield site.

The data center will offer 3,240 sqm (34,875 sq ft) of lettable space and a net IT load of 13.5MW, including the LGS1 data center. This is a significant increase over the LGS1 which has an IT load of 1.5MW over 1,094 sqm after expansion in 2021.

The Main Contractor of this project is ITB Nigeria, which was also the Main Contractor of the completed Africa Data Center by Gateway Real Estate and located in Eko Atlantic City.

The groundbreaking was initially announced at a recent tour of their existing facility. During the tour, Rack Centre’s COO, Ezekiel Egboye, said: “The Lagos Campus data center has grown to be the largest carrier and cloud-neutral digital infrastructure hub in West Africa, and with this expansion, we intend on further growing our thriving ecosystem,’’ adding that the company is delighted to be part of the continent’s ongoing digital transformation.

It is noteworthy to mention that as of September 2020, Rack Center announced a $100 million investment for the expansion of its operations, and the 13.5MW Rack Centre LGS 2 was one of the proposed data centers to be built.

Author: Deborah Jesusegun