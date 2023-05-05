Article summary

The Federal Government said it will be creating 5 million jobs within the next 4 years through the implementation of its National Outsourcing Strategy.

The strategy is also expected to increase the contribution of outsourcing to Nigeria’s GDP by 25% by the year 2027.

The country will be leveraging its youthful population to achieve its targets.

The Federal Government has said it will create at least 5 million jobs through outsourcing between now and the year 2027.

This target is contained in the National Outsourcing Strategy (NOS 2023-2027) released by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA).

According to the strategy document, the goal of the NOS is to make offshore outsourcing a major contributor to Nigeria’s economy. It added that this goal will ensure that the country meets its intentions for a diversified economy that will ensure growth and prosperity for its citizens and businesses.

Aside from the job creation target, NITDA said the strategy is expected to increase the contribution of outsourcing to the country’s GDP by 25% by the year 2027. It said the country is also aiming to acquire 30% of the global outsourcing industry by the same year and increase its IT-enabled outsourcing platforms by 70%.

Nigeria has huge potential

Identifying the youthful population of the country as an asset that would be leveraged to achieve these targets, NITDA said:

“With the largest population in Africa and a median age of 19 years, Nigeria has a large youthful population. With high-capacity first-mile broadband infrastructure, the country has a tremendous opportunity to lift the standard of living of its citizens through the effective implementation of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy by growing the IT Enabled Outsourcing services sector to serve both the Public and Private sector organizations, onshore and offshore.

“The rapid growth of the IT-enabled Outsourcing services sector will address various socio-economic challenges the country is facing. These include the need to grow its economy, create jobs, expand the tax base, improve technology transfer, and attract foreign direct investment.”

A growing industry

NITDA added that the Nigerian Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) industry has grown in the last couple of years and is now dominated by Call Centre services operators providing services to both onshore (local) and offshore clients.

“As of December 2019, the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) has issued licenses to 12 companies providing call centre services and 5 companies providing call directory services. These local call centre providers provide services to the banking sector, telecommunication companies and Government.

“In the local telecommunication industry, BPO is very common. Several mobile network operators outsource their base station and transmission site management to servicing companies. In 2014, a major telecommunication operator, Etisalat outsourced the management of most of its technical aspects to Huawei, a Chinese telecom company. Local ICT infrastructure and cloud service providers also provide outsourcing services to many companies managing and administering the companies’ ICT assets,” he said.

As part of the strategy, NITDA said the government is also increasingly looking to outsource some of its non-core services.

Implementing the strategy

NITDA said one of the core pillars of the strategy that will be implemented is to create an enabling environment for increased investments and deployment of technologies and infrastructure that will accelerate the promotion of the country’s human capital for outsourcing.

“Investments will be made in the platformisation of the outsourcing potentials in the country. This will include providing basic underlining Infrastructure such as electricity, broadband, and data centres as well as efficient and effective front-end web platforms that will allow Nigerian individuals and companies to advertise their skills/jobs, acquire jobs, submit jobs and receive payment,” the agency said.

It added that the country will also leverage the existing web-based global outsourcing platforms to onboard as many skilled Nigerians as possible. This, it said, will be achieved by creating awareness of the platforms and ensuring that skilled Nigerians register on the platforms.