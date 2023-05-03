Key highlights:

Indomie instant noodles (Special Chicken flavour) were recalled by Taiwan and Malaysia authorities on the alleged presence of ethylene oxide.

The implicated Indomie Instant Noodles ‘Special Chicken Flavour’ is not registered by NAFDAC for sale in Nigeria.

NAFDAC assures the public that a thorough investigation of the products will be conducted both at the factory and market levels and our findings will be communicated.



Nigeria’s National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has offered an explanation on the investigation following the news of the recall of Indomie instant noodles (Special Chicken flavour) by Taiwan and Malaysia authorities on the alleged presence of ethylene oxide.

They said that a thorough investigation of the products will be conducted both at the factory and market levels and our findings will be communicated.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye on Tuesday, she urged the public that the implicated Indomie Instant Noodles ‘Special Chicken Flavour’ is not registered by NAFDAC for sale in Nigeria.

Caution

The NAFDAC Chief said the agency is committed towards its responsibility of safeguarding the health of the public despite its recent caution on Indomie Noodles after Taiwan and Malaysia authorities ordered a recall of Indomie instant noodles (Special Chicken flavour)alleged presence of ethylene oxide, a compound associated with an increased risk of cancer.

NAFDAC said it is taking action to carry out random sampling and analysis of Indomie noodles (including the seasoning) for the presence of ethylene oxide, an action which would also be extended to other food processed noodle brands, to detect whether such carcinogenic compound is present, she added:

“We use this medium to assure the public that a thorough investigation of the products will be conducted both at the factory and market levels and our findings will be communicated.

“The public is also hereby informed that the implicated Indomie Instant Noodles ‘Special Chicken Flavour’ is not registered by NAFDAC for sale in Nigeria.

Nigerian Made

The NAFDAC Chief also assured that the Indomie instant noodles products (and other brands of noodles) registered by NAFDAC for sale in the Nigerian market are manufactured in Nigeria, she said:

“It is important to mention that noodles are on the Import Prohibition List of the Federal Government of Nigeria and are therefore not permitted for importation to Nigeria.

“Further, the Indomie instant noodles products (and other brands of noodles) registered by NAFDAC for sale in the Nigerian market are manufactured in Nigeria and are only granted NAFDAC registration status.

“A strict regulatory regime covering all aspects of Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) is placed on all these products manufactured in Nigeria.

NAFDAC noted that FG’s Ports Inspection Directorate (PID) is also on heightened alert to guard against the importation of the implicated product into Nigeria.

“NAFDAC wishes to reassure the public that the agency is proactive and remains alive to her responsibilities of safeguarding the health of the public.”