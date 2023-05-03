Article Summary

Forbes released the World’s Highest-Paid Athletes 2023 list, which includes salaries, bonuses, and endorsements.

The top 10 list is dominated by football, basketball, and golf players, with one representative each from boxing and tennis.

Cristiano Ronaldo tops the list with a total of $136 million, followed closely by Lionel Messi with $130 million and Kylian Mbappe with $120 million. LeBron James and Canelo Álvarez complete the top five with $119.5 million and $110 million, respectively.



American business magazine, Forbes has released its annual ranking of the World’s Highest-Paid Athletes 2023. The list includes salaries (pretax) for the 2022-23 season, bonuses and endorsements.

The list which is topped by three football players has an estimated total of $ 1.11 billion calculated prior to taxes and agents’ fees over the last 12 months. The total for this year increased by $ 120 million and 12% compared to that of last year which is $ 990 million and 5% from the record of $1.06 billion set in 2018.

The World’s 10 Highest Paid Athletes list contains 3 athletes from the footballing world, 3 from basketball, and 2 from Golf while Boxing and Tennis have a representative each.

Cristiano Ronaldo tops the Forbes list for the first time since 2017 following his big-money move to Saudi Arabia where he earns a huge $ 75 million salary annually, with a total of $ 136 million. He sits ahead of his fierce rival, Lionel Messi, who is just $ 6 million shy away from Ronaldo’s total.

The two rivals are followed closely by French star, Kylian Mbappe who has a total of $ 120 million. The French star has the highest-paying salary in the world of football earning $ 100 million from his on-field activities.

NBA legend LeBron James is next on the list with a revenue of $ 119.5 million and Mexican boxer Canelo Álvarez completes the top five with a revenue of $110 million.

Tennis legend, Rodger Federer who announced his retirement from Tennis in September is 9th on the list with a huge $ 95 million earned from sponsorship activities.

The top 10 highest-paid athletes are:

Name: Cristiano Ronaldo

Sports: Football

On Field: $46million

Off Field: $90million

Total: $136million

Name: Lionel Messi

Sports: Football

On Field: $65million

Off Field: $65million

Total: $130million

Name: Kylian Mbappe

Sports: Football

On Field: $100million

Off Field: $20million

Total: $120million

Name: LeBron James

Sports: Basketball

On Field: $44.5million

Off Field: $75million

Total: $119.5million

Name: Canelo Alvarez

Sports: Boxing

On Field: $100million

Off Field: $10million

Total: $110million

Name: Dustin Johnson

Sports: Golf

On Field: $102million

Off Field: $5million

Total: $107million

Name: Phil Mickelson

Sports: Golf

On Field: $104million

Off Field: $2million

Total: $106million

Name: Stephen Curry

Sports: Basketball

On Field: $48.4million

Off Field: $52million

Total: $100.4million

Name: Rodger Federer

Sports: Tennis

On Field: $0.1million

Off Field: $95million

Total: $95.1million

Name: Kevin Durant

Sports: Basketball

On Field: $44.1million

Off Field: $45million

Total: $89.1million