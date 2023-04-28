Key highlights:

Bird Flu Committee recommends that the country sticks to the ‘No Vaccination’ policy for now.

Recommendations were cited after due consideration of scientific and socio-economic evidence available to the committee on the merits and demerits of vaccination on no vaccination.

Ministry adds that Nigeria might want to change its policy to vaccinate against HPAI in future.

The Nigerian Government stated that it is sticking with a “No Vaccination’ policy” for now as a response to the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) outbreaks in Nigeria.

This was disclosed by Nigeria’s Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Mohammad Abubakar in a conference on Thursday addressing the disease that has seen poultry populations affected in the west.

The Minister also noted that Nigeria is in a critical situation, citing that bird flu” in Nigeria, has been depleting the poultry population in Nigeria, with severe negative economic consequences on the livelihood of Nigerian poultry farmers.

No vaccination

The Minister noted that FG set up a ministerial committee, as HPAl also known as “bird flu” in Nigeria, has been depleting the poultry population of the country, which affects the livelihood of farmers.

He added the activities included updating the identification and characterisation of circulating HPAI virus strains in Nigeria, updating prevalence and associated risk factors among others in the country, stating the committee is sticking to a no-vaccination policy, he said:

“The committee inaugurated by my Permanent Secretary, Dr Ernest Umakhihe, on my behalf on Jan. 24 met for two days in Nasarawa State.

” After due consideration of scientific and socio-economic evidence available to the committee on merits and demerits of vaccination on no vaccination, the committee recommends that the country should stick to the ‘No Vaccination’ policy for now.

“Though the committee noted that the country might want to change its policy to vaccinate against HPAI in future.

“It recommends some activities to be carried out before considering the option of vaccination against HPAI as a policy for the country.”

Eradication

The Minister added that FG is committed to the control and possible eradication of avian influenza in Nigeria, urging Nigeria’s development partners, individuals and organisations to support the government’s course to fight the disease that is devastating the poultry industry and livelihood of farmers.

Director, of Veterinary and Pest Control Service, Dr Columba Vakura, called for collaboration among stakeholders along the value chain as the disease is highly mobile, calling for full compliance with hygiene measures along the poultry value chain to reduce the chances of the disease occurring.

Vakura noted that the disease could be controlled without vaccination, citing that the process of vaccination was cumbersome because it would involve more than one vaccine to make sure the birds are protected.

What you should know

Following outbreaks of Bird Flu, late last year, the UK Government this month announced relaxed rules keeping all chickens indoors as the threat of bird flu wanes, heralding the return of free-range eggs to store shelves, according to Bloomberg.

The report stated that Poultry and captive birds will now be allowed outside according to a statement from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs as eggs from outdoor hens can again be labelled as free-range.

The lockdown was introduced in England in November as farmers battled the worst-ever outbreak of avian influenza, with cases also surging globally.

The UK Government also cut the risk of infection to “medium” for farms with poor biosecurity and “low” for premises with good biosecurity.