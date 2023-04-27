Key highlights:

The Nigerian Government revealed that the May 29th date for the launch of Nigerian Air still stands as it awaits final approval by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

This was disclosed in a press briefing by the Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika at the State House in Abuja on Wednesday, reported by Bashir Ahmad, media aide to the Presidency

Final Approval

The statement read that workers of Nigeria Air and infrastructure have already been set in motion for the proposed May 29th launch, Bashir said:

Promises

The Minister set May 29th, 2023, as the new launch date for Nigeria Air after promising the airline would launch on December 2022, last month, the Aviation Minister insisted that Federal Government is taking all necessary measures to overcome the hurdles introduced by the indigenous airlines that went to court to stop the process.

The minister, however, said that the Muhammadu Buhari administration had supported local airlines more than all previous governments in the country.

Sirika said the national carrier would create numerous jobs and better opportunities in the industry when fully established.

He said that the Nigerian aviation industry was the only one in the world where qualified pilots were without jobs, adding:

“About 50 pilots have come to me complaining about their unemployment status. The national carrier should be able to employ more pilots and create other job opportunities.

“Ethiopian Airlines, the offered bidder for the national carrier is highly competent and profitable enough to add value to the Nigerian aviation sector.”

Lawsuit

This week, the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) and five other plaintiffs sued the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) over the alleged plan to issue Air Operator Certificate (AOC) to Nigeria Air despite the impending court case at the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos over the matter.

The plaintiffs, AON, Azman Air Services Limited, Air peace Limited, Max Air Limited, United Nigeria Airlines, and TopBrass Aviation Limited, have warned the NCAA from relating with the minister of aviation, ministry of aviation, or their representatives on the issue, pending when the issue is determined by the court.

There have been allegations by the AON that the Federal Government had granted Ethiopian Airlines (ET) in its Commercial and Strategic Plan 15 years tax moratorium for it to partner with the government on Nigeria Air.