Key highlights

MultiChoice has raised the subscription price of all its packages and the new prices take effect from May 1.

The company said the prices were adjusted as a result of the economic challenges in the operating environment.

MultiChoice Nigeria is set to implement yet another price increment across its DStv packages with effect from May 1, 2023. This is coming one year after it announced and implemented a similar upward review of prices in April 2022.

The increment in the prices of the various DStv packages is between 16.3% to 18.6% and according to the company, the latest increment is as a result of various economic challenges confronting the business.

The increment

Starting from May 1, DStv says that its subscribers on the Premium package will be paying N24,500, an increase of 16.7% from the N21,000 they are currently paying while the price of the Compact+ bouquet is also increased to N16,600 from N14,250 monthly, which is a 16.5% increment.

DStv also stated that subscribers on the Compact bouquet will now pay N10,500 as against N9,000 representing a 16.7% increase; while those on the Confam package are to pay N6,200 compared to the previous N5,300, which is a 17% increase.

Under the new price regime, viewers of DStv Yanga and Padi bouquets will pay N3,500 and N2,500 respectively, as against N2,950 and N2,150. These represent 18.6% and 16.3% increments in that order.

Reasons for increment

MultiChoice in an internal memo sighted by Nairametrics justified the increment thus:

“Due to the various economic challenges impacting our business operations, we have had to review the price of our packages to continue delighting our customers with great entertainment, anytime and anywhere.

“MultiChoice acknowledges the difficult economic climate and thus kept the increase at the lowest possible point whilst ensuring sustainability and provision of quality services.”

“At MultiChoice Nigeria, our mission is to deliver value to our customers by making great entertainment accessible. Our key priority is to put our customer’s needs at the heart of everything we do,” it added.

The Pay Tv operator is, however, making a price lock offer to subscribers who may renew their subscriptions before their due dates, as the offer, which is meant to cushion the effect of the price review, allows customers to pay the old rates for 12 months if they pay monthly before the expiration of their subscriptions.

Similarly, it grants subscribers who pay for one year at a go, before the new prices kick in the opportunity to pay the old tariffs.

Meanwhile, Nairametrics gathered that the increment is not peculiar to Nigeria as Multichoice had in February this year reviewed its prices upward in its home country, South Africa, whose implementation kicked in April 1st in South Africa.