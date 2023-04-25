Key Highlights

Bank traders make up only 5% of Forex traders, but 5% of bank traders make up 92% of all Forex trading volume.

Bank traders act on behalf of the bank’s customers and earn a lot of money by trading public economic data.

Banks outperform retail investors in upcoming data releases and macroeconomic events due to their large network of clients and customers.

Bank traders make up only 5% of the total number of Forex traders, speculators make up the remaining 95%, but more importantly, 5% of bank traders make up 92% of all Forex trading volume. occupies So if you don’t know how they trade, take a guess. First, let’s dispel the first myth about institutional forex traders. They don’t sit there all day making proprietary trading decisions.

U.S. commercial banks and savings associations reported cumulative trading revenues of $9.6 billion in Q$. Trading revenue for the fourth quarter was $3.1 billion.

In most cases, they simply act on behalf of the bank’s customers. This is commonly called “clearing the flow”. They say he can do thousands of transactions a day, none of which are for their own books

As you can see, bank traders don’t sit there all-day trading indiscriminately, trying to expand their budgets. They are very methodical and make trading decisions when everything is technically and fundamentally correct. You need to know!

They also earn a lot of money by trading public economic data. There are two keys to trading releases. First, a great understanding of the fundamentals and the impact of different releases on the market. Second, they know how to execute trades accurately and without hesitation. If you can control this aspect of your trading and have the confidence to trade the event, you are ready to pay huge sums of money upfront.

Ultimately, it is these economic releases that move the Forex market. These are the same economic releases that central banks use to formulate policy. So, by following the releases and acting, you not only know what’s going on about central bank policy, like banks you can build capital at the same time.

Banks outperform retail investors in upcoming data releases and macroeconomic events. Experts attribute this to the bank’s large network of clients and customers. Companies and investors position themselves for such events and gain access to ‘private’ information that individual investors do not have, giving banks an advantage.

This means that retail Forex traders tend to “significantly” hold back on delivering prices before key data such as U.S. nonfarm payrolls are released, pushing bid-ask spreads into banks’ About three times larger, traders are sucking up deals and entering the market. Leading liquidity provider.

A trading advantage in the forex market is an approach that gives you an advantage over other traders. It includes everything from risk-reward ratios, timeframes to use, currency pairs to trade, price action techniques, and trading strategies.

The capacity to quickly assess data is one talent that a typical bank trader needs. Trading involves a lot of arithmetic, but it is visualized through charts that use technical analysis indicators and patterns. As a result, traders must improve their analytical abilities to spot trends and trends in the charts.

Banks, who also set up a strict risk management system, don’t neglect the possibility of loss as frequently as retail traders do, who frequently view trading as an opportunity to make money. A trader can lessen the negative effects of a losing deal when the market moves in the opposite direction by employing such a method.

Essentially, it makes your trading process unique or something you are very good at. If you want to know if you have a trading advantage, look at your strategies. Explore techniques commonly used to manage risk, identify new opportunities, and chart entry and exit positions.

As with any financial market, there is no clear recipe for success in the Forex market. Most important is the willingness and ability to navigate this highly volatile market.