Key Highlights

Key market indices were up by 0.48 percent in Tuesday’s trading as the nation’s bourse again ended positive.

The stock market closes bullish as the market capitalization increased to N136 billion.

Market breadth closed positive with 33 gainers relative to 9 losers.

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed positive amidst buying of interests and sell-offs, as bulls regain dominance, driving up the broad market.

The All-share Index (ASI) appreciated by 0.48% to close at 51,606.49 points.

In the same vein, Market Capitalization grew by N136 billion to close at N28,099 trillion while the Year-to-Date (YtD) returns settled at 0.02%. The stock market has advanced by 10.83 basis points since the start of the year.

Market breadth closed positive as JAPAULGOLD led 33 gainers, and 9 losers topped by WAPIC at the end of today’s session.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 51,606.49 points

Previous ASI: 51,355.74 points

Percentage Day Change: 0.48%

Y-T-D: 0.02%

Market Cap: N28,099 trillion

Volume: 2.09 million

Value: N8.84 billion

Deals: 6,404

NGX Top ASI gainers

JAPAULGOLD up + 10.00% to close at N0.33

HONYFLOUR up + 9.91% to close at N2.55

BERGER up + 9.87% to close at N8.35

TRANSCORP up + 9.80% to close at N2.69

IKEJAHOTEL up + 9.35% to close at N1.52

NGX Top ASI losers

WAPIC down – 7.32% to close at N0.38

NGXGROUP down – 4.89% to close at N25.30

RTBRISCOE down –00% to close at N0.24

AIICO down – 3.64% to close at N0.53

ROYALEX down – 3.17% to close at N0.61

Top 3 by Volume

ACCESSCORP – 217,418,678

TRANSCORP – 111,499,753

FIDELITYBK-30,705,852

Top 3 by Value

ACCESSCORP – N2,313,464,093

ZENITHBANK-N608,808,949

GTCO– N423,217,555