Key Highlights
- Key market indices were up by 0.48 percent in Tuesday’s trading as the nation’s bourse again ended positive.
- The stock market closes bullish as the market capitalization increased to N136 billion.
- Market breadth closed positive with 33 gainers relative to 9 losers.
The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed positive amidst buying of interests and sell-offs, as bulls regain dominance, driving up the broad market.
The All-share Index (ASI) appreciated by 0.48% to close at 51,606.49 points.
In the same vein, Market Capitalization grew by N136 billion to close at N28,099 trillion while the Year-to-Date (YtD) returns settled at 0.02%. The stock market has advanced by 10.83 basis points since the start of the year.
Market breadth closed positive as JAPAULGOLD led 33 gainers, and 9 losers topped by WAPIC at the end of today’s session.
Market Indices
- NGX ASI: 51,606.49 points
- Previous ASI: 51,355.74 points
- Percentage Day Change: 0.48%
- Y-T-D: 0.02%
- Market Cap: N28,099 trillion
- Volume: 2.09 million
- Value: N8.84 billion
- Deals: 6,404
NGX Top ASI gainers
- JAPAULGOLD up + 10.00% to close at N0.33
- HONYFLOUR up + 9.91% to close at N2.55
- BERGER up + 9.87% to close at N8.35
- TRANSCORP up + 9.80% to close at N2.69
- IKEJAHOTEL up + 9.35% to close at N1.52
NGX Top ASI losers
- WAPIC down – 7.32% to close at N0.38
- NGXGROUP down – 4.89% to close at N25.30
- RTBRISCOE down –00% to close at N0.24
- AIICO down – 3.64% to close at N0.53
- ROYALEX down – 3.17% to close at N0.61
Top 3 by Volume
- ACCESSCORP – 217,418,678
- TRANSCORP – 111,499,753
- FIDELITYBK-30,705,852
Top 3 by Value
- ACCESSCORP – N2,313,464,093
- ZENITHBANK-N608,808,949
- GTCO– N423,217,555
