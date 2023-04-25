Key highlights

The Ondo state speaker has been arraigned by the EFCC on Tuesday.

He was arraigned alongside two others over alleged fraud.

As part of efforts to ensure that Nigeria is ridden of fraudulent people and acts, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned the Speaker of the Ondo State House Of Assembly, Bamidele Oloyeloogun, over alleged fraud.

He was arraigned on Tuesday alongside two others, the lawmaker representing the Akoko South-West Constituency 2, Felemu Bankole, and a staff of the state Assembly, Segun Bankole, all of who stood before the State High Court in Akure, over the alleged misappropriation of N2.4m belonging to the State Assembly.

The arraignment

Upon arraignment, they all pleaded not guilty to the two-count charges bordering on fraud which was proffered against them by EFCC.

Although the culprits had filed a preliminary objection in order to prevent their trial, the court dismissed their preliminary objection, as the judge held that the anti-graft agency has the power to investigate and prosecute them for the alleged fraud, In the preliminary objection.

They submitted that the EFCC lacked the right to prosecute them for assets that were owned by the state, while the Counsel to the EFCC, Mr. Fredrick Dibang, argued that the court has jurisdiction to prosecute the offense.

Although the defendants asked the court to decline jurisdiction over the case, EFCC’s lawyer argued that once there is a conflict between the law of a state and that of the National Assembly, the law of the state is suspended.

While dismissing the preliminary objections, The judge stated that the offenses the defendants were charged with are all federal offenses.

In his words, he said, “The offenses being against the defendants are not state offenses promulgated by the state legislation but a federal offense, having been promulgated by the national assembly, though relates to finances of Ondo state.

“Without wasting the time of this court, it settles that the complainant is empowered to investigate and prosecute the three defendants on the two counts charge as stated in the information file, being federal offenses and even though the alleged ones involved belong to the Ondo state government.”

The judge held that the EFCC has the power to investigate and prosecute the lawmakers for the alleged fraud.

Today’s proceeding

The EFCC’s counsel prayed the court to remand them at the Olokuta Correctional Facility in Akure during the time of the trial.

While opposing the prayer, The defendant’s counsel prayed the court to strike out the prayer made by EFCC for the remand of his clients, as he informed the court that the administrative bail granted by EFCC has not elapsed and the speaker in question needed urgent medical attention due to his health challenges.

The court’s Ruling

Justice Adegboyega Adebusoye in his ruling ordered the defendants to continue enjoying their administrative bail, while he adjourned the matter till May 18, 2023, for a proper hearing of the trial.