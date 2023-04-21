Key highlights

The Nigerian naira has fallen on Binance’s P2P trading platform due to the country’s deteriorating economy and drop in FDI.

Inflation in Nigeria is high and expected to rise, leading many Nigerians to turn to stablecoins such as Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD to protect their savings from volatility.

Stablecoins offer a one-to-one relationship with the US dollar and are becoming a major source of liquidity in the cryptocurrency market for Nigerians. They also provide a convenient and low-cost way to make transactions and earn interest on savings.

Recently, the Nigerian naira has fallen on Binance’s P2P trading platform as the country’s economy continues to deteriorate amid a drastic drop in foreign direct investment (FDI).

The USDT/NGN pair traded at N737 to $1 on Saturday from N702 which traded on April 10. In just 11 days, it has shown a spread of N35.

Nigeria’s economic challenges

Like other emerging economies, Nigeria faces significant challenges that have led to its currency collapsing. The national currency, the naira, has fallen by more than 30% in recent years. This means that the investments of Nigerian savers have significantly lost value.

Headline inflation rose to 22% in March this year, according to data released this week. Last month’s inflation rate rose by 0.13%. Analysts warn that real inflation is much higher than official figures.

Inflation in Nigeria will continue to rise as the new president pledges to end subsidies to the energy sector. With these subsidies, Nigerians are paying the lowest fuel prices in recent years. At the same time, foreign direct investment (FDI) has recently dried up amid tight global financial conditions. Also, a foreign investor is now getting more than a 4% yield just by buying short-term government bonds.

Data also show that his FDI in Nigeria will drop to $5.3 billion in 2022, down from $6.7 billion previously. This was due to the Naira’s depreciation, weakening government economic policies, and pre-election tensions and uncertainties.

How Nigerians are reacting to the country’s economic challenges

Many crypto fans are jumping on the stablecoin bandwagon as the naira’s depreciation continues to impact locals’ wallets. Eliminating the extreme volatility seen in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies makes this move even easier.

Stablecoins enjoy a one-to-one relationship. For Nigerians, this means that the price of the stablecoin is pegged at a certain ratio against the US dollar. For example, if you buy $100 worth of stablecoins, they will remain valid at the same price thereafter. Inflation in Nigeria does not affect its value, but it is very dangerous because it is not supported by proper government agencies.

What you should know

Nigerians are becoming a major source of liquidity in the cryptocurrency market, using stablecoins to buy other types of crypto assets on exchanges that do not accept fiat currency.

Stablecoins are used to keep money on track and keep people’s savings safe while other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies (such as the naira) experience large price volatility. Examples of stablecoins include Tether (USDT), USD Coin (USDC), and Binance USD (BUSD), all available at Binance.com. Cryptocurrency exchanges allow you to buy, trade and spend BUSD and other stablecoins to earn interest on your savings.

Another benefit of buying stablecoins is that most currencies are vulnerable to inflation. Its borderless feature makes checkout easy and convenient and reduces transaction fees to a very low level. It is open to all generations, including tech-savvy Nigerian youth.

There is no central authority that can breach payments. More and more major brands are embracing cryptocurrencies. This means digital users in Nigeria and around the world have access to more locally and globally known brands.