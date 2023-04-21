Key highlights

Nigerians are reacting to the removal of legacy blue checkmark on the Twitter account of Tony Elumelu.

While some wondered why he has refused to pay for the service, others are offering to pay for him.

The billionaire has also expressed surprise over the disappearance of the blue tick from his Twitter profile.

Reactions have continued to trail Twitter’s decision to remove all legacy blue checkmark on accounts of various personalities including that of Nigerian billionaire and UBA founder, Tony Elumelu.

After Elumelu hilariously expressed shock at the disappearance of his blue badge on the platform, Nigerians reacted, wondering why the billionaire could not pay for Twitter Blue.

Some of the billionaire’s followers said they would be willing to subscribe for him, while others asked him to make the payment as he could afford it.

Expressing his shock at the removal, Elumelu twitted: “Woke up to see that my verification tick has disappeared. Wahala!”

Interestingly, the absence of Elumelu’s Twitter verification prompted many to doubt the authenticity of Elumelu’s account, which has 1.3 million followers. But Nairametrics can confirm that the account is, indeed, his original/official Twitter account as it was verified before the April 20 action by Elon Musk.

What tweeps are saying

Reacting to Elumelu’s tweet, the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Paga, Tayo Oviosu, said:

“My big boss – $7 – you can use your UBA-issued USD card from the Paga app.”

Another Twitter user, @lollylarry1, sarcastically offered to pay one month subscription for the billionaire. She said:

“If you don’t mind, I’ll do one month for you, but you’ll have to wait till August when I’ll collect ajo sir.”

Similarly, @hacksultan, offered to pay for the UBA founder. He said:

“How far chairman, don’t worry I fit subscribe to Twitter Blue for you, based on you’re a senior man.”

However, another Twitter user, @sonofsandseller, queried why the billionaire was not willing to pay for the service. He said:

“There is a real gang up against the Blue Check subscription. Why? Even the first-class service on a flight cost more, the VIP section of any club costs more, and if you’re to enjoy certain privileges, you have to be willing to pay for it. We should all normalize paying for quality.”

In case you missed it

Many top politicians and celebrities in Nigeria have lost the blue checkmarks that distinguish their accounts as original on Twitter. This came as Elon Musk on Thursday implemented his planned removal of legacy blue check in his bid to force users to subscribe to the $ 8-a-month package.

Top politicians in Nigeria that have lost their recognition on Twitter include the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, who currently has 1.8 million followers on the platform. Also, the first runner-up in the 2023 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, with his 4.9 million followers has had his account stripped of verification.

Similarly, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the recently concluded elections, Peter Obi, has lost his legacy blue checkmark.

Before Elon Musk bought Twitter in October last year, getting verified on Twitter was free and the account owners had to go through the long process of verifying their identities, which include submitting government-issued ID cards. Only individuals with recognized achievements were getting verified. However, with the paid subscription introduced by Musk, anybody can get verified so far he or she can afford the monthly subscription fee.

Ahead of the removal of the free badge, Twitter recently announced that individual Nigerians that want to subscribe to Twitter Blue will be paying N3,560 per month, while businesses will be paying N460,500 every month.