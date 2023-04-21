Key highlights

Alfred Rewane Road is a prime location for office buildings in Lagos, Nigeria

7 office properties on this road contribute over half of the office market stock in Ikoyi.

Key features that set these office properties apart include raised floors, floor-to-ceiling height, and flexible floor plate sizes.

Alfred Rewane Road, also known as Kingsway Road is home to some of the most prestigious and sought-after office buildings in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital. It is located in the heart of Ikoyi, a prime location and hub for corporate organizations, entrepreneurs, and professionals looking to establish their businesses in Lagos.

We will be taking a close look at the office buildings on this road which contribute over half of the office market stock in Ikoyi, highlighting their features, amenities, and overall appeal to prospective tenants who seek to rent an office space in Ikoyi or If you are just interested in the Lagos Office real estate market.

We have highlighted 7 office properties along the stretch, built between 2015 and 2023. These properties contribute over half of the office market stock in Ikoyi and have an average maximum floor plate size of 1,300 sqm.

What are the key features which set these office properties on Alfred Rewane Road apart from other office developments in Lagos?

Raised Floors: Raised floors are a key feature on Kingsway Road, providing businesses with flexible cabling and electrical infrastructure. This feature is essential for businesses that require high-speed internet and advanced communication systems. Floor-to-Ceiling Height: At an average height of 3 meters, they have a higher floor-to-ceiling height than many office buildings in Lagos. This increased height provides the occupiers with more space and natural light, making the offices more comfortable and conducive to productivity. Floor Plate Size: The floor plate sizes of the office buildings range from a minimum of 200 sqm to a maximum size of 2000 sqm, allowing for a very wide range of flexibility and expansion while being in the same area.

With premium features and amenities comes premium pricing and it is not a surprise to note that the average price/sqm of the office properties is higher than other similar properties in Victoria Island, Banana Island, and Lekki Phase 1 in the same state.

So, based on this information, which of the buildings is your favorite?

Author – Dapo Runsewe