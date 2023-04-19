Key Highlights

Peter Obi said he has always been law-abiding and will not intentionally break any law.

He said he never expected the journey to a New Nigeria to be an easy one, adding that the forces, who had over the years, lived off the old order, are bound to fight back, as is being experienced now.

He said although he expects more mudslinging from those who are against the emergence of the New Nigeria, he won’t be deterred by the obstacles along the way to victory.

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the February 25 election, Peter Obi, has said that he is not scared of what he describes as lies and propaganda against him, noting that they are part of the journey to a new Nigeria.

Obi said that he has lived all his life in the most law-abiding manner and will never knowingly break any law.

This was made known by Peter Obi through a series of tweet posts on his official Twitter account, where he stated that he will not be deterred by the obstacles along the way to victory.

The old forces are fighting back

Peter Obi in his tweet posts said,

‘’ I never expected the journey to a New Nigeria to be an easy one. The forces, who had over the years, lived off the old order, are bound to fight back, as is being experienced now.

‘’If they come at us through land, air and sea, we will respond to them through land, air and sea but, we will remain law abiding and will never give up on the nation. We are on the right path and we will remain committed to the course.

‘’I reiterate my commitment to building a Nigeria that will be beneficial to every Nigerian. The struggle to reclaim this mandate is not about me as a person but, about millions of Nigerians who placed their trust in me through their votes.

‘’The millions of Nigerians who voted for me did not just cast their votes but, they invested their hopes in me and they deserve justice. So, we must stay the course.

‘’Beyond regaining our mandate, I am committed to lifting people out of poverty and I remain committed to transforming Nigeria starting from the North to every part of the nation.

‘’There may be more mudslinging from those who are against the emergence of the New Nigeria but, I would never be deterred by the obstacles along the way to victory. I have always lived my life in the most law-abiding manner.

‘’Sometimes as humans, we make mistakes but, I will never knowingly break any law. I am therefore not afraid of the lies and propaganda against my person. They are part of the journey to a New Nigeria.’’

What you should know

INEC had declared the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Tinubu, as the winner of the keenly contested February 25 presidential election.

The president-elect polled 8,794,726 votes to beat his closest challenger, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who had 6,984,520 votes.

Peter Obi of the Labour Party came a close third with 6,101,533 votes, with Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) coming fourth with 1,496,687 votes.

Obi and Atiku have both rejected the results announced by INEC with both claiming victory at the polls. They have also approached the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal to seek redress.

Also, earlier in April, Peter Obi was harassed and detained by the United Kingdom (UK) immigration authorities at Heathrow Airport during the Easter break over offences believed to have been committed by an imposter.