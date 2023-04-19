Key Highlights

NPF Microfinance Plc has published its audited financial report for the financial year that ended December 31, 2022, revealing strong performance across key indicators.

The audited financial results, submitted to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), showed a significant increase in interest income which rose by 22.9% to N5.5 billion, up from N4.5 billion in FY 2021.

The company’s profit before tax grew by 28.4% to N1.34 billion in FY 2022, up from N1.03 billion recorded in 2021.

Profit after tax (PAT) grew by 24.7% to N882 million in 2022, compared to N707 million recorded the year before.

Key takeaways from the financial report are highlighted below.

Gross Earnings

2022 FY: N7.15 billion

2021 FY: N5.77 billion

Change: +23.9%

Revenue

2022 FY: N6.29 billion

2021 FY: N5.06 billion

Change: +24.3%

Net interest income

2022 FY: N5.55 billion

2021 FY: N4.51 billion

Change: +22.9%

Profit before tax

2022 FY: N1.34 billion

2021 FY: N1.03 billion

Change: +28.4%

Profit after tax

2022 FY: N882 million

2021 FY: N707 million

Change: +24.7%

Bottom line

The growth in pre-tax profits was due to the increase in interest income boosted by loans and advances to customers and credit-related fees and commissions.