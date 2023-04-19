Key highlights

The federal government has declared a public holiday to mark the Eid el-Fitir celebration in Nigeria.

The days declared are Friday, April 21, and Monday, April 24, 2023

The declaration was made by Rauf Aregbesola, the Minister of Interior, on behalf of the Federal Government.

The Federal Government of Nigeria has declared 21 and 24th of April 2023, as public holidays to mark this year’s Eid el-Fitr celebration in Nigeria.

This was announced in a statement by Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, the Minister of Interior, on behalf of the Federal Government on Wednesday in Abuja.

Aregbesola, who congratulated all Muslims for completing the holy month of Ramadan successfully, urged them to imbibe and practice the virtues of kindness, love, tolerance, peace, self-denial, sacrifice, and good neighborliness, as exemplified by the prophet.

The statement

The minister, while wishing all Muslims a happy Eid il-Fitr celebration, prayed that the peace, blessings, and favor of Allah will be with all Muslims.

He said “ The self-restraint, self-denial, sacrifice and deep spiritual consciousness that accompanied the fasting period should not end but be maintained and improved upon, in order to be a better person and true worshipper,”

He enjoined Nigerians to be part of the nation’s security architecture by being vigilant and reporting suspicious individuals and activities to law enforcement agencies nearest to them.

He noted that security is everybody’s responsibility and that all suspicious activities and persons should be reported to the N-Alert application.

While praising the security agencies for the successes recorded in the fight against criminals across the country, he assured Nigerians of the government’s commitment to tackle all the challenges facing the nation.