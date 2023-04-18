Key highlights

The interest in development studies has particularly increased over the years due to the need to have knowledge on how developing nations can attain more advancement in infrastructure, public policy, the economy, etc, and join the League of developed countries.

Due to this interest, many international development bodies, universities, and foreign governments have begun to support the study of this field in the form of scholarships and grants to those from developing countries such as Nigeria to study in the UK, United States, Germany, Belgium, and Japan.

Commonwealth Scholarships are intended for students from developing Commonwealth countries who wish to pursue Master’s or Ph.D. studies in the United Kingdom. Although all subject areas are eligible, the CSC’s selection criteria prioritize proposals that demonstrate great relevance to development. Each scholarship includes among other things, airfare to and from the United Kingdom, tuition and examination costs, a personal maintenance allowance, a thesis award (if available), and an initial arrival allowance.

In collaboration with the Allan and Nesta Ferguson Charitable Trust and the Sheffield Institute for International Development, the University of Sheffield offers three scholarships per year to international students from developing countries for a variety of courses affiliated with the Sheffield Institute for International Development. Each scholarship includes a full tuition fee waiver, university housing maintenance, and a monthly stipend.

Rotary Foundation Global Grants (Any country)

The Rotary Foundation Global Grants funds scholarships with long-term, high-impact outcomes in one of Rotary’s six development focus areas: peace and conflict resolution, disease prevention and treatment, water, and sanitation, maternal and child health, basic education and literacy, and economic and community development. The research grants are worth at least $30,000. The study grants can generally be used in any country where there is a Rotary club or district.

OFID (The OPEC Fund for International Development) provides fully-funded scholarships to successful applicants seeking a Master’s degree in a development-related discipline from an accredited university anywhere in the world (subject to approval). The winner of the OFID Scholarship Award will receive up to $50,000 in tuition assistance, as well as a monthly allowance to cover living expenses, books, and housing.

The Joint Japan World Bank Graduate Scholarship Program offers scholarships to students from World Bank member countries to pursue development-related studies at selected universities worldwide. The scholarships cover the cost of completing a master’s degree or its equivalent, including tuition, living expenses, and travel expenses.

The German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) provides international students with scholarships for a variety of postgraduate development courses at German universities. The scholarships are intended to provide academically educated young professionals from developing countries with additional specialized studies. The scholarships include payments of 750 euros per month for graduates and 1,000 euros per month for doctoral candidates, as well as payments for health, accident, and personal liability insurance and a travel allowance unless these expenses are covered by the home country or another source of funding.

The KAAD scholarships are intended for postgraduates and academics with prior professional experience who wish to pursue postgraduate studies (or research stays) in Germany. The scholarships are intended for citizens of developing or emerging African, Asian, Middle Eastern, or Latin American countries. There is no specific subject preference, but there is a preference for “development-oriented” studies or studies that will be relevant to the applicant’s home country.

The Asian Development Bank-Japan Scholarship Program (ADB-JSP) aims to provide well-qualified citizens of ADB’s developing member countries with the opportunity to pursue postgraduate studies in economics, management, science and technology, and other development-related fields at Asian and Pacific academic institutions. The scholarship covers full tuition, a monthly subsistence and housing allowance, a book and instructional material allowance, medical insurance, and travel expenses.

(Belgium)

VLIR-UOS awards scholarships to students from developing countries each year to study in one of the 15 International Course Programmes (ICPs) or one of the 6 International Training Programmes (ITPs) in development-related fields. The scholarships cover all related expenses, such as allowance, lodging, travel expenses, tuition, and insurance.

The Hubert H. Humphrey Fellowship Program provides a year of professional enrichment in the United States for experienced professionals from designated countries throughout the world for development-related studies. The Fellowship provides ten months of non-degree academic study and related professional experiences in the United States. The Fellowship takes care of tuition fees, living allowance, accident and sickness coverage, book allowance, air travel, etc.

The Louis Dreyfus-Weidenfeld Scholarship and Leadership Programme provide funding for outstanding students from transition and emerging economies in Africa, Asia, and South America to pursue graduate studies at Oxford University. Graduate programs in agriculture, health care, environmental and water management, economics, and public and foreign policy are all eligible programs of study. The scholarship covers all university and college fees as well as a living allowance.

The School of International Development offers competitive scholarships equal to full EU or International fees to students enrolled in any of the University of East Anglia’s full-time Master’s programs. The scholarship covers the full cost of tuition (£17,600).