We now consume music differently thanks to music streaming services. Spotify, in particular, has become a popular destination for millions of music fans worldwide and has opened up music to people from all walks of life with its extensive song library, individualized playlists, and user-friendly interface.

If you love music, use Spotify, and want to know which songs have won the hearts of millions of people worldwide, look nowhere else! In this article, we will delve into the world of music streaming and look at the top ten most streamed songs on Spotify. These songs have completely controlled the charts and attracted the interest of music lovers all over the world.

Blinding Lights

“Blinding Lights” is a song by Canadian singer The Weeknd. It was released on November 29, 2019, through XO and Republic Records. This song took the Weeknd to the throne room of Spotify and made him the reigning king of Spotify. The song had 3.525 billion streams on Spotify making it the most streamed song on the platform.

Shape of You

“Shape of You” is the second most streamed song on Spotify. The song is by English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran and was released on 6 January 2017 as one of the double lead singles from his third studio album.

The dancehall and R&B-infused pop song did not only perfectly cater to our lovesick souls, it peaked at number one across notable charts across the globe and had 3.444 billion streams on Spotify making it the second most streamed song on the platform.

Dance Monkey

Dance Monkey is a song by Australian singer Tones and I. Released on May 10, 2019, it quickly rose to the top of the official singles charts in more than 30 nations and peaked in the top ten of many others, including the United States. The song broke the record for the most weeks at number one on the Australian singles chart and achieved a similar feat on Spotify, becoming the third most streamed song, reaching 2.797 billion streams.

Someone You Loved

“Someone You Loved” is a song recorded by Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi. It was released on 8 November 2018 and was a commercial success, peaking at number one on the UK Singles Chart, the best-selling single of 2019 in the UK.

“Someone You Loved” was nominated for Song of the Year at the 62nd Grammy Awards and is the 4th most streamed song on Spotify, with 2.738 billion streams on the platform.

Rockstar

Rockstar is a song by American rapper Post Malone featuring Atlanta-based rapper 21 Savage. It was released on September 15, 2017, and reached number one on the US Billboard Hot 100, and also became one of the most streamed songs on Spotify reaching 2.649 billion streams.

Sunflower

Sunflower is a song performed by American rappers and singers Post Malone and Swae Lee. It was released on October 19, 2018, as a single from the soundtrack to the 2018 animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

The song ranked in the top ten of the chart for 33 weeks and also got a massive 2.619 billion streams on Spotify. Sunflower has become one of the most popular songs on Spotify, ranking among the top 10 most streamed songs on the platform due to its infectious beat and highly therapeutic sounds

One Dance

“One Dance” is a song by Canadian rapper and singer Drake. The dancehall and Afrobeats song featured guest vocals from Nigerian afrobeats artist WizKid and British singer Kyla. Drake’s always been a master of writing about love and lust, and “One Dance” is no different. One Dance reached number one in 15 countries, topped the US Billboard Hot 100 for 10 non-consecutive weeks and became the fifth most streamed song on Spotify with over 2.598 billion streams.

Closer

“Closer” is a song by the Chainsmokers and features American singer Halsey. The song was released on July 29, 2016, and in the United States, “Closer” became the first number-one single on the Billboard Hot 100 staying at the top spot for 12 consecutive weeks.

“Closer” has been streamed 2.512 billion times on Spotify and is a reassuring tune that can uplift your spirits at any given moment. The song narrates the story of two past partners who come to the realization that their emotions for one another may still exist, leading them to reunite.

Stay

“Stay” is a song by Australian rapper and singer the Kid Laroi and Canadian singer Justin Bieber. The song peaked at number one on the Billboard Hot 100, topped the Billboard Global 200, reached number one in 21 countries, and has become one of the top 10 most streamed songs on Spotify. Currently, “Stay” has 2.505 billion streams on Spotify.

Believer

“Believer” is a song by the American rock band Imagine Dragons. The song was released on February 1, 2017, and peaked at number four on the US Billboard Hot 100, it also reached the top ten in Austria, Canada, Czech Republic, France, Italy, Poland, Portugal, and Switzerland.

“Believer” by Imagine Dragons topped several Billboard year-end charts and was among the US’s top five best-selling songs of 2017. “Believer” by Imagine Dragons is one of the top 10 most streamed songs on Spotify hitting 2.462 billion streams. “Believer” is a song that would encourage you to overcome your most challenging moments and turn your suffering into motivation. It has frequently been featured in commercials and TV shows such as CW’s Riverdale.

The most streamed songs on Spotify cater to every mood and have won the hearts of music lovers with their catchy beats, contagious melodies, and relatable lyrics. As such, they are timeless classics that continue to be popular among music lovers.

As the world of music progresses and expands, it is likely that we will witness an influx of remarkable tracks that captivate our emotions and gain popularity on Spotify as well as other streaming services.

That said, which is your favourite song on the list?