Key Highlights

Elon Musk says content creators will be able to get up to 92% of their earnings from content subscriptions on Twitter.

He said Twitter will not be retaining any part of the creators’ earnings on the platform over the next 12 months.

Twitter has also increased its long-form tweets from 4,000 characters to 10,000 characters.

Twitter’s Chief Executive, Elon Musk, is wooing content creators to the platform with multiple incentives that will enable them to make more money on Twitter. Building on the monetization of content he announced in February this year, Musk said Twitter will not take anything from money made by Twitter content creators from subscriptions over the next 12 months.

This came as he announced that content creators can now apply to offer their followers subscriptions of any material, from long-form text to hours-long video.

The content creators, however, will not be getting 100% of their earnings as 30% will be deducted for iOS and Android tax, which leaves them with 70%. Musk said the creators could get up to 92% of their earnings if they use the web.

Easy in, easy out

While noting that content creators can exit Twitter at any time with their content, Musk said:

“For the next 12 months, Twitter will keep none of the money. You will receive whatever money we receive, so that’s 70% for subscriptions on iOS & Android (they charge 30%) and ~92% on the web (could be better, depending on the payment processor).

“After the first year, iOS & Android fees drop to 15% and we will add a small amount on top of that, depending on volume. We will also help promote your work. Our goal is to maximize creator prosperity. At any point, you can leave our platform and take your work with you. Easy in, easy out.”

10,000 characters tweet

Meanwhile, Twitter said it has improved the writing and reading experience on the platform by increasing the long-form tweet from 4,000 to 10,000.

“Starting today, Twitter now supports Tweets up to 10,000 characters in length, with bold and italic text formatting. Sign up for Twitter Blue to access these new features, and apply to enable Subscriptions on your account to earn income directly on Twitter. Tap on “Monetization” in settings to apply today,” the company tweeted on Friday.

Musk had earlier announced ad revenue sharing with content creators in a development that saw Twitter competing with the likes of YouTube, and TikTok, among other social media platforms that have been rewarding content creators through ad revenue sharing.

The Twitter CEO, however, noted that only Twitter Blue Verified content creators are eligible for revenue sharing. This means that to benefit from the program, a content creator on Twitter must be paying the $11 monthly subscription.

Twitter had introduced a handful of features in recent years to help content creators earn money, including Super Follows, Ticketed Spaces, and a special monetization dashboard. Twitter’s creator features emphasize connecting creators and their followers directly with monthly paid subscriptions and ticketing, but Musk is apparently interested in adding an advertising revenue share into the mix.